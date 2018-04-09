Clutch hitting eludes White Sox in loss to Rays

The White Sox were one hit away. They’re still waiting for that hit.

The Sox left 12 runners on base in Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Rays. In both the eighth and ninth innings, the Sox left two runners on base. In the ninth, they had runners on second and third with no outs against struggling Rays closer Alex Colome, but Yolmer Sanchez, Tim Anderson and Leury Garcia grounded out to end the game and extend the Sox’s losing streak to four.

Leaving runners on base and struggling with runners in scoring position has been a theme for the Sox recently. Over their last three games, they’re 2 for 27 with runners in scoring position and have left 27 runners on base.

“Feel like we are in every game,” Nicky Delmonico said. “It’s just that one hit or that one (at-bat) that can change the game.”

Tyler Saladino is tagged out by C.J. Cron during Monday's game. | Getty Images

Manager Rick Renteria knows getting runners in is just another part of the maturation process his young team is going through. The more they play, the more experience they’ll get, and the slower the game will get.

Instead of immediately talking to his players about what they could have done differently or better, he said he’d prefer to allow them to “marinate” on what happened and to gather their thoughts.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be tomorrow when it’s all settled down, you can talk to them and say ‘OK, what was the thought process in that particular at bat? Did you feel like you got the pitch that you wanted? Did you feel like you put the swing you wanted to put on it?’” Renteria said. “And they’ll have the answer to that question, but they’ve got to experience those moments.”

More from Fulmer

Carson Fulmer’s spring training wasn’t what anybody wanted. He gave up 14 earned runs, walked 13 batters over 10.2 innings, and didn’t look like a former top 10 pick.

So his first start of the season, an April 4 no-decision at Toronto, was encouraging for the Sox. He gave up three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one while resembling the promising prospect the Sox see him as and need him to be.

How he threw strikes and used his secondary pitches is what the Sox want to see him continue Tuesday against Tampa Bay in his second start of the year.

“I think he’ll continue to build on that,” Renteria said. “I think it was very similar to how he finished last season. And I think that he’s, again, continued just to build on that, gain confidence, continued to go out there (and) have an idea, execute pitches and give himself a chance, give us a chance.”

Fast start

Anderson is the first Sox player since Kenny Lofton (2002) to steal five bases in their first eight games. The stats, though don’t concern him much, and he said he’s trying to keep things simple and have fun and is confident the rest will be taken care of.

“I feel great. I’m swiping bags. I’m hitting. Playing with a lot of energy,” Anderson said. “It’s fun. It’s contagious. It’s definitely helping our ball club get going and hopefully I can keep the same intensity up.”