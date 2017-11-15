Coach Fred Hoiberg still believes in Denzel Valentine’s future

OKLAHOMA CITY – Figuring out what Denzel Valentine eventually projects to be in this league is still up for debate, but Valentine found out on Wednesday what he’s not.

He’s still not a starter for the Bulls.

Coach Fred Hoiberg opted to go with veteran Quincy Pondexter at the small forward spot lost by Paul Zipser after the Saturday loss in San Antonio.

“We need a playmaker and scorer in that second unit,’’ Hoiberg said of the decision. “Denzel has done a nice job in that role.’’

Hoiberg said that he explained that to Valentine, and he took the decision well.

“He understands,’’ Hoiberg said. “He knows that we need his playmaking in that second unit. You look back at that Orlando game, we played through him the entire fourth quarter. He knows when he plays simple basketball, good things happen. He knows that’s a good spot for him.’’

He does know that … for now.

“I mean of course at some point I want to start in my NBA career, this and that, but this is my role right now so try my best to be the best I can be in that role,’’ Valentine said.

What’s made things easier for Valentine this season is he is at least being counted on to finish games for the Bulls, often on the floor with the closing unit.

“Finishing is always the most fun part of the game the second half,’’ Valentine said. “Start off the game sometimes, you’re just getting into it, this and that, but if I come in off the bench and provide good minutes and finish the game, it’s just like getting the same satisfaction as starting.

“Oh, I’ll take this any day over what went on last year. Coach sees, he’s trusting in me, he’s putting me out there on the floor, so I just got to keep playing hard.’’

The decision with Valentine’s role, however, once again brought up the conversation of was the former Michigan State star worth a lottery pick for the Bulls back in the 2016 draft when he was selected 14th overall?

Hoiberg seemed very confident that there are only better days ahead for the combo guard/forward.

“I think the big thing with Denzel and what he showed in college is he’s a very versatile player,’’ Hoiberg said. “And I think he has shown some of those qualities, especially this year on a young team where he’s really taken over that lead playmaking role. Even though the ball isn’t in his hands bringing the ball up the floor and initiating the offense, we are running a lot through him. And he’s made good decisions for the most part.

“Denzel has a bright future. There’s no doubt about that.’’

Zach attack

Zach LaVine once again travelled with the Bulls for the game against the Thunder, and let it be known that his first full practice with contact is scheduled for Monday, with the Bulls practicing in Los Angeles.

As far as when he hopes to play in regular-season games? LaVine guessed mid-to-late December, as he continued ramping up the activity in his recovery from surgery on his left anterior cruciate ligament.

Tip-ins

Nikola Mirotic stayed back in Chicago and got in a workout at the Advocate Center on Wednesday afternoon. … David Nwaba was still experiencing pain in his injured right ankle, as the timeline for his return is now looking closer to the four-week mark than the two-week mark.