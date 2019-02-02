Coach Jim Boylen is finally letting the offense run free, but Bulls still lose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Not only are the training wheels off the offense, but Bulls coach Jim Boylen swears they’ve been placed in a box, taped closed, and tossed on a high shelf.

That doesn’t mean the Bulls still aren’t capable of driving right into a wall.

Despite another night in which Boylen inflated the pace back into his offense, it was once again a sleepy third quarter that did the Bulls in, losing to the Hornets 125-118 on Friday night.

“Offensively, we’re starting to play the way I hoped we can play,’’ Boylen said. “I backed us down, slowed us down. We kind of crawled for a couple weeks, and then we started walking, and now we’re starting to run with the multi-ball handlers we have.’’

Yes, the loss dropped the Bulls to 12-41 on the season – always good news as far as the tank is concerned – but it also showed Boylen what he needed to build upon offensively, specifically Bobby Portis finding his rhythm and Lauri Markkanen being that ball-handler.

Portis had his second consecutive impressive game off the bench, following up his 26-point showcase on South Beach with 33-point performance in Charlotte.

“Just finding my legs,’’ Portis said.

Then there was Markkanen, who is getting back to playing more point-forward off of rebounds, and making things happen.

Just three minutes into the game, the second-year, 7-footer, grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast for the easy lay-up.

A minute later, Markkanen did it again, as the Bulls built an early four-point lead.

Not a style of play that is new to Markkanen, either.

Growing up in Finland and playing for the national team, Markkanen often pushed the action after grabbing rebounds.

That stopped when he arrived in Tucson, Ariz., to play for the Wildcats, but former coach Fred Hoiberg worked with Markkanen on being more of a ball-handler and Boylen has been pushing him to do the same thing.

“Yeah, I’m comfortable doing it,’’ Markkanen said. “I’ve been kind of looking for chances to do that. I think you can get out quicker with the offense, instead of just like grab the rebound and find the guard every time. So I think me doing that more will be good for us.

“They wanted me to be a complete player [at Arizona], but they also wanted me to look for the guard to bring the ball up to set up the offense, so I kind of got away from it. I was really comfortable bringing the ball up myself. I think that was the best part of my game, so now I’m slowly trying to get back to it.’’

Not a bad idea. Despite dealing with foul trouble, Markkanen finished the night with 30 points.

Then there was Portis, who carried the Bulls to a nine-point halftime lead with 28 points in the first two stanzas. He did cool off in the second half thanks to the Hornets sending double teams at him, but the Charlotte offense was just getting started.

After holding All-Star Kemba Walker to just 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting, the guard went off in the final two quarters, finishing 10-for-23 for 37 points, as well as handing out 10 assists.

“Obviously Kemba is an All-Star, and he got it rolling as well,’’ Portis said. “It’s kind of hard to stop them when Kemba is rolling. They got the crowd involved, started feeling good about themselves, and it’s hard to stop any team when everyone starts feeling good. Everybody was making everything, full net.

“We’ve got to do a better job playing with the lead a little bit more. There’s been at least 10 games this year where we’ve been up and everything dismantled.’’