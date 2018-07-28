Coach Matt Nagy: Bears, Roquan Smith hung up on helmet rule contract language

BOURBONNAIS — Roquan Smith and the Bears disagree on the financial protections he should receive with regards to the NFL’s new helmet rule, in which the league can fine and eject players who lower their heads to make tackles.

Bears coach Matt Nagy gave the most insight to date about the source of the inside linebacker’s holdout, which reached its eighth practice Saturday. Seeking financial protections against the helmet rule is “part of the issue with it,” Nagy said, saying that further details wouldn’t be fair to the player or the team.

He later said that only a “very limited” and “very few” number of players to sign this year received similar protection.

Smith’s salary of about $18.5 million over four years — plus a fifth-year team option — is all but cemented by the collective bargaining agreement. One hangup is in contract language that details hypothetical situations.

Roquan Smith runs during Georgia's pro day. (AP)

“For both sides, it’s more of a language deal, a language-type deal,” Nagy said. “Again, for me, as a first-year head coach going through this, my thing is just collaborating with (general manager) Ryan (Pace) and what they have going on with the agent and making sure that we understand, together, I need to as a head coach just continue to keep plugging away with what we have and who we have.

“We’ll eventually get that thing figured out. The biggest thing for our organization and for our players is for me to be focused on who’s here right now, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Drafted No. 8 overall, Smith is one of only two unsigned NFL players, alongside Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I know I keep saying it’s part of the process — it is,” Nagy said. “There’s other teams that are just as we go through this process, it’s us and really New York right now. We understand that, he understands that. We will continue to keep trying to do our best to make this thing happen.

“At the same time, what we need to do is we need to focus on who’s here right now, right? That’s the realism of it all. There’s valuable reps that are going on with our guys. We appreciate all that hard work and effort because we’re shorter with numbers, but we just keep going forward, we worry about what we can control as a team and we keep plugging away.”