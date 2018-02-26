Intermittent smiles interrupted Coach Q’s grimace Monday morning.
It’s hard not to grin when you tell half-awake people who are fumbling to pull bills out of their wallets that their coffee is free.
And that’s exactly what Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville did Monday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Madison Street, just east of the United Center.
“That’s on the Blackhawks,” Quenneville repeatedly told customers.
For many coffee drinkers, it took a moment to register who the benevolent and mustachioed man was.
They still needed their coffee.
A videographer was there to capture interactions.
Don’t be surprised if they appear on a Jumbotron near you.