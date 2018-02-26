Coach Q’s new gig: Coffee slinger

Chicago Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville handed out coffee near the United Center early Monday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Intermittent smiles interrupted Coach Q’s grimace Monday morning.

It’s hard not to grin when you tell half-awake people who are fumbling to pull bills out of their wallets that their coffee is free.

And that’s exactly what Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville did Monday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Madison Street, just east of the United Center.

“That’s on the Blackhawks,” Quenneville repeatedly told customers.

For many coffee drinkers, it took a moment to register who the benevolent and mustachioed man was.

They still needed their coffee.

A videographer was there to capture interactions.

Don’t be surprised if they appear on a Jumbotron near you.