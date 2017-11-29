Coaches’ All-Big Ten offense includes 4 from Ohio State, Wisconsin

Division champions Ohio State and Wisconsin have four players apiece on the coaches’ All-Big Ten first team for offense.

The conference announced the offensive honorees on Wednesday. Postseason individual awards will be announced Thursday.

East champion Ohio State has quarterback J.T. Barrett, guard Michael Jordan, center Billy Price and tackle Jamarco Jones on the first team. West champion Wisconsin has running back Jonathan Taylor, tight end Troy Fumagalli, tackle Michael Deiter and guard Beau Benzschawel on the team.

Also named first team were Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Indiana receiver Simmie Cobbs and Maryland receiver DJ Moore.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett. | Carlos Osorio/AP

Northwestern senior running back Justin Jackson earned his fourth-straight All-Big Ten recognition, a consensus Second-Team selection.