Cody Parkey’s missed kick helps put everything else in perspective

Cody Parkey on a day he'd probably like to do over. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s probably not too easy to be Cody Parkey right now. The Bears kicker became a national punchline and local target of scorn Sunday evening when his potential game-winning 43-yard field goal against the Eagles hit the upright and the crossbar after an opposing player narrowly got a finger on the ball.

He’s been mocked by Eagles fans, who have tried sending him money on Venmo as a thanks for extending their team’s season. He’s been mocked by Goose Island, which is offering fans free beer if they can make the 43-yarder that he missed. He’s even being mocked by Gritty, America’s most beloved mascot, who managed to tie in a “Bird Box Challenge” reference into his timely roasting.

But Parkey, who had already been through a lot of adversity this season, kept his perspective when reporters herded to his locker after the loss that laid at his feet. Other athletes, including Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant, also rallied to his side, knowing how difficult it can be to deliver under such pressure-packed circumstances.

It’s useful perspective in remembering that there’s a lot more to life, for Parkey and everyone else, than what ultimately occurs on the football field. For example, last July, he got married to his girlfriend, Colleen:

They’ve been to Rome! Just look at that basilica!

Parkey also has a dog named Marlin, a very good pup who has also served as his first captain.

So while it’s fair to say that Parkey’s year with the Bears didn’t go according to plan, it’s also important to put it in perspective. There are a lot of other things to be appreciative of, and a lot of things that aren’t worth getting so upset about. So for all of Parkey’s haters out there, just know that he’s going to be quite alright.