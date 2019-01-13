Parkey status, Fangio exit cloud otherwise rosy future for Bears, GM Ryan Pace

After years of torment, Bears fans looked like they were going to be treated to a relatively angst-free offseason in 2019.

If the Bears had beaten the Eagles, they would have met their seed and arguably had a free roll the rest of the playoffs. Barring some kind of disastrous collapse, losing to the Rams on the road (hardly a certainty after the Rams struggled to oust the Cowboys) would not have stained the season and left fans posting tales of agony on social media.

The 2019 offseason would be one of anticipation more than regret — with the arrow pointing way up, all of their major pieces under contract, and only defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s status to sweat out. Most of the upgrades figure to come from within via the maturity of Mitch Trubisky and an offense with several pieces in place. The Bears already have had a good 2019 draft — Khalil Mack with their first-round pick and Anthony Miller with their second-round pick.

Cody Parkey’s missed field goal against the Eagles altered that heavenly state at least a bit. The Bear’s loss to the Eagles is one of the biggest disappointments in recent Chicago sports history, an indelible stain that will haunt Bears fans throughout the offseason. Now the Bears have a major kicker issue that will dominate the offseason, whether Parkey stays or goes.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey's 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds left hit the left upright and crossbar and was no good, saddling the Bears with a 16-15 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in a wild-card game at Soldier Field on Sunday. | David Banks/AP photo

And the Bears early exit greased the skids for Fangio’s departure. Maybe the laser-focused Fangio doesn’t even talk to the Broncos on a short week while preparing for a playoff game. And even if he does interview, maybe the Broncos don’t have the patience to wait for Fangio to become available.



Be that as it may, the Bears still are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL heading into the 2019 season. But when general manager Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy hold their season-ending press conference on Monday at Halas Hall, they’ll have a lot more to answer for than expected. Here’s a look at key issues heading into Pace’s first press conference since September:

Will Cody Parkey return in 2019?

The general consensus among Bears fans and observers is that Parkey is a goner after the fatal playoff miss against the Eagles gave him 11 missed kicks in 2018. (And his ill-advised appearance on the Today Show five days after the loss inflamed the situation more than it helped Parkey.) But it’s not so easy for Pace, because Parkey’s “dead cap” number is $5.1 million (and only $1.1 million in 2020, according to spotrac.com) — a significant sum.

So cutting Parkey and replacing him with a proven NFL kicker — like Robbie Gould — would saddle the Bears with more than $8 million in cap money in 2019 — for a kicker. The NFL average cap hit for kickers last year was $2 million, according to spotrac.com. The league high was the Packers’ $5.25 million cap hit for Mason Crosby.

And based on Pace’s first two hand-picked kickers — Connor Barth and Parkey — there’s no assurance he’ll get it right this time. In general, it’s tough to solve a kicker problem in the NFL by throwing money at it. But this might be a hit Pace just has to take.

What impact will Fangio’s departure have on the defense? Why Chuck Pagano over Ed Donatell?

Though Pace deserves his share of the credit for the Bears’ dramatic improvement from 31st in points allowed in 2014 to first in 2018, this defense was tethered emotionally and schematically to Fangio.

Secondary coach Ed Donatell might have been a smoother transition, but hiring the 58-year-old Pagano — a successful head coach with the Colts — still looks like a best-case scenario. His experience allows Nagy to continue to concentrate on the offense. Pagano likely knows better than to mess too much with a good thing. And his secondary background could ease the potential loss of Donatell.

But with change comes transition, and it will be up to Pagano to minimize the adjustment period to allow this defense to hit the ground running when the regular season begins.

Trey Burton, Kareem Hunt, Bryce Callahan, Bobby Massie …

The mystery of Burton’s injury one day before facing his former teammates remains murky. Are the Bears convinced it was not anxiety induced? Hunt, facing suspension for multiple incidents of alleged assault, led the league in rushing as a rookie in the Andy Reid/Nagy offense with the Chiefs. Is his baggage too much to consider?

Most of the Bears’ own free agents look like they can be re-signed at the Bears’ price, if at all — safety Adrian Amos, tackle Bobby Massie, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris among them. Bryce Callahan, one of the best nickel backs in the league before a season-ending broken foot vs. the Rams, might be an exception.