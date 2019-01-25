Cody Parkey’s replacement? Bears to work out Nick Folks, other kickers: report

Seven-and-a-half months before its first game of the season, the Bears appear to be preparing for life without Cody Parkey.

The Bears will work out veteran Nick Folk and five or six other kickers on Friday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Parkey’s likely exit is hardly a surprise. Earlier this month, coach Matt Nagy said he didn’t appreciate the kicker heading to the “Today” show five days after missing a potential game-winning 43-yard kick against the Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. General manager Ryan Pace vowed to upgrade the position, despite the fact that the Bears would take on a $5.2 million cap hit if they released Parkey without a June 1 designation.

“That position is an emphasis for us,” Pace said. “We understand we need to get better, get more production out of that position. Matt talks about it all the time: There’s so much parity in our league, so many close games, the kicker position is critical.”

Buccaneers kicker Nick Folk aims for a 50-yard field goal against the Bears in 2017. | Chris O'Meara/AP photo

Friday’s workouts were for kickers not currently under contract.

Robbie Gould is under contract until March, when he’ll become a free agent. The former Bears kicker might be the most attractive free agent on the market after making 33-of-34 field goals last year. The 49ers hope to re-sign him, though. General manager John Lynch said at the Senior Bowl that the two sides were talking.