Coho, crappie, bass, you name it: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Well, well, well, a little weather break goes a long way when it comes to spring fishing finally, truly, arriving for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report on Chicago fishing.

You name it: bass, crappie, coho, brown trout, walleye and even a few Chinook.

Mike Gruca sent the photo above with this explanation:

Here’s my 6lber in suburbs

Some of you might guess the site.

ILLINOIS PERCH REMINDER

Perch fishing on Lake Michigan is closed beginning Tuesday. The perch closure us from May 1 to June 15.

AREA LAKES

Crappie fishing is coming in, albeit a tad late, but it is coming as Rico Cantu showed with this photo from Tuesday:

Hey dale I had to sent u this crappie I just caught on a rapala brat 3 inch, it’s 14 inches over 2 lbs, and I did release it, Rico Cantu from Lockport ill.

As to bass, Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Is spring finally here? Let’s hope so! Here a recap of this past eeeks fishing. Area lakes- the warmup to normal temps should trigger the bass bite. Fishing has been very slow with the unusually cold water temps. This week should be good. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

Yes, spring is finally here, I am finally confident to say that.

INLAND TROUT: We’ve had three weekends of trout fishing, pickings are getting slim. Click here for the statewide release on inland trout fishing.

SMELT NETTING: Season ends Monday night.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Rob Abouchar sent the photo above and this report:

Hi Dale Braidwood lake was tournament central over the weekend; and good catches of largemouth bass continued despite the heavey angling pressure. Saturday a big IHSA tournament went out and on Sunday the first Anglers Choice tournament was held out of the North Launch. Cold days and nights with rain and snow combined with the nuclear plant being shut down for “refueling” (this i learned from a long time power plant employee at the tourney registration line Sunday morning) all week had the water temps down to 67 on the warm side and 56 on the cold side. The high school tournament produced many 5 bass limits of 12 plus inch fish. On Sunday the Anglers Choice tournament was won with a 3 fish limit (15″ or better) of 10.42 pounds caught by Aaron Lang and Jim Haumann. The Big Bass of the tournament was caught by the team of Jerry Sandretto and Jake McNulty and weighed 4.97lbs. I fished the tournament on Sunday with Joe Tessone and we managed 3 keepers for 8.5pounds pretty good for starters. Many anglers were flipping and pitching jigs and soft plastics into old grass canes, Best baits for us were plastics slowly worked near emerging grass or by rocky points. Heavy pressure and the cooler water temps require working baits very slowly to detect light hitting and heavily pressured fish. Tight Lines Rob

Braidwood is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. Check with Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Staff at Triangle Sports and Marine said, “It seems like fishing is pretty good.” Walleye are going in the river again, as well as some smallmouth; crappie and more bluegill are in the channels; perch moved into the harbors and yellow and white bass are picking up; some muskie are being caught on Channel and Catherine. Water was generally around 53 on Tuesday.

Arden Katz said over the weekend he had 49 degrees and the water was up with fish and fishermen everywhere, but he found crappie stacked up, lots of perch and lots of bluegill, though many were smaller; best were white tails in general or minnows for crappie.

For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER/CHICAGO LAKEFRONT

No update from Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

HENNEPIN-HOPPER NOTE: Fishing reopens May 15. Click here for regulations and other information.

POWERTON: Shore and boat fishing are open, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; but that changes on Tuesday to 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

EVERGREEN: Here are the bait shop and boat rental hours through Memorial Day weekend:

The hours will be as follows: Bait Shop: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. 7 days/week.

Boat Rental: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday, Sat. & Sun.

CLINTON: From the outing the Libertyville Fishing Club had over the weekend, over the weekend, a good variety of fish are going.

SPRING LAKE NOTE: Both the north and south lakes have two regulation changes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass now have a protected slot of 12-18 inches; the daily bag is three bass either under 12 inches or over 18 or some combination of three over or under. Also, the daily limit of 25 crappie may include no more than 10 crappie 10 inches or longer.

LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

Ken Gortowski sent the photo above and this update:

I thought I should go check on the Fox River creeks since that’s what I recommended a couple of weeks ago.

Left plans and progress reports on Facebook. (This started on Saturday).

Creek fishing this afternoon perhaps.

Drive over to the nearest north/south road.

Decide then which way to turn.

Decide then which creek to go fish. I’ll bet you guys think I’m kidding about my fishing decision making process…

Now you know why I used to fish alone so much. (Saturday’s fishing report).

Only one smallie caught today, but it was a fat 16-17 inch.

Had a big quillback that hit and lost it at my feet.

Rolled a lot of suckers and probably carp. They seem to be staging at the mouth. Only saw a few up the creek. About 2 weeks behind the usual creek run, at least on this creek.

I turned right today. Tomorrow if I go, I’ll turn left.(Sunday’s results).

Turned left and went and checked out 3 creeks. That’s it, just checked them out.

Fishing them suddenly seemed kind of tedious and boring, so I went home.

That being said, the suckers are moving into them. Smallies next.

Maybe I’ll try again next week.This week will be the week to follow smallies up creeks.

The water was really cold on all of them this past weekend.

That will finally change.

From now till June 15th it will be worth an adventurous smallie anglers time to chase smallies up creeks as far inland as you feel like going.

Behave like a smallie, start near the mouth now and every week or so, go further inland.

Since they’re off to a late start this year, the good fishing in the creeks could easily go beyond the middle of June.Ken G

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay.

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report/

HEIDECKE LAKE

John Daley sent a photo and report of a good walleye caught trolling. The Minooka bass fishing team caught a few bass during practice and found water in the 50s on the north and 40s on the south. Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily.

ILLINOIS RIVER

For Ottawa area, check B & B Live Bait at (815) 433-0432.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Kyle Danhausen posted on Facebook a good walleye caught as a bonus while fishing smallmouth.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It generally comes out Tuesday.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for bag limits and prospects for the season from the Ohio DNR. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Capt. Bob Poteshman at Confusion Charters said that lakers are going good in 35-75 feet off Chicago; there is a mixed bag on any given day including some coho and a few browns, steelhead and even the 18-pound king above over the weekend.

He said bites are tough from Waukegan to North Point with intermittent bites for a few coho and lakers. He said the bites seems about two weeks behind.

Cory Gecht at Park Bait reported coho very really going over the weekend, there were still coho and a few browns being caught by casters and powerliners alike on Tuesday. The bathrooms at Montrose are open.

Tom Platt at Henry’s Sports and Bait texted on Saturday:

Not sure if you post a mid week thing but pretty much every guy that came in today from 6-12 that is in the groups posted pictures of fish they caught by 3pm. At least one fish per guy, a couple limits, browns coho etc. Also illini hs tournament is tomorrow on Clinton . I’ll send you the results. Good day for fishing

He followed that with this text on Tuesday:

Busy busy busy lots of people fishing and lots of fishing being caught

Capt. Scott R. Wolfe of School of Fish Charters sent this:

Excellent laker fishing off Waukegan this weekend with limit catches the norm. 100 feet of water on the bottom. Luhr-Jensen Smoke dodgers and Jimmy Fly laker skirts behind spin n glos trolled slow near the bottom on downriggers and Dipsey divers. The salmon have not moved up yet. Boats trying only for salmon did poorly. The shallow water was still very muddy. As soon as it clears a little the brown trout fishing in shallow water should be good. The water is incredibly cold. Saturday morning there was skim ice on the Lake. I've been fishing South Lake Michigan for 43 years and I've never seen that this late before. Capt. Scott R. Wolfe

630-341-0550

www.schooloffishcharters.com

LAKE ONALASKA AREA, WISCONSIN

No update from Scott Pirnstill at Cozy Corner Cottages— 608-304-0371.

LaSALLE LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Both Mazonia South and North are open for fishing. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It is generally out Tuesdays.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Gamefish season is closed. Regular gamefish season opens May 5.

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

Hard to believe that at the end of April we are still getting reports of 24 to 30" of ice on most lakes. Use caution getting out on the North Shores of some area lakes as there is a little bit of water, but once on, the ice is good. Not a bad idea to bring hip boots. South shores could be slushy too. Fish are starting to move into shallows. Recommend using light weight lines with some finesse to peak their interest. Crappie: Fair – Slow, fluttering spoons such as Lethal Cecils and Demon Tongues tipped with waxies, Chena or light colored plastics should do well. Minnows on tip-downs or under small bobbers. Yellow Perch: Fair – As with Crappies, fluttering spoons such as Vinglas, Demon Tongues loaded up with waxies or tip-downs with minnows. Bluegill: Fair – Tip small rockers, Moon glows or tear drops with moussees, waxies. Also, Little Atom Duppees or J&S Larva mites or Ice mites for plastics. Could use some warm rain and sun to speed the ice melt along. There are some chances of both reported in the forecast over the next few days and into next week, keep your fingers crossed. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce sent this:

Spring is in the air (finally)

Eagle River welcomes the seasonal shift with fishing aplentyFISHING REPORTAlthough the fishing season doesn’t open until Saturday, May 5 , there is still plenty of angling action to be had in the Northwoods during late April. For fly fishermen, the early catch-and-release trout season is in full swing. Additionally, panfish are in-season and becoming more active as the waters begin to warm. Thanks to the cold front earlier this month, there are even a variety of areas where anglers can still ice fish for them – which is unusual for this late in the spring.

Make sure you are up to date with all openers. Musky and northern seasons do not open until May 26 , and bass is catch and release from May 5 – June 15 , with the season opener being June 16 .

As a caution, there is no such thing as safe ice, but with that said, and some ice areas are safer than others. Just as when the ice is forming, there are different densities of ice during the melting “ice-out” period. Anglers should be familiar with the type of water they are on and stay aware of the ever-changing ice conditions. The thicker ice lakes should still be fishable for this week.

Bluegills are being found in the shallow green weeds using small jigs tipped with waxies, spikes or tipped with plastic.Perch are being caught on the deeper green weed edges.Crappies are moving toward the shallows due to the warmer weather.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

A lot of nice kings have showed up in 35 to 50 ft of water a lot caught on regular coho baits but boats targeting them spoons and j plugs 15 to 30 down Coho are still around but have scattered some Crappie at cedar lake minnows Gills decent at Slough, redworms beemoth and jigs move around ul get em

ROCK RIVER, ILLINOIS

No update.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Root River Report restarted. It is usually out Tuesday or Wednesday. Click here to see it.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

No update from Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Lakeside said water was 54 Tuesday afternoon; over the weekend crappie were deep (15-18 feet) in the deep trees or cribs; a few good largemouth and walleye were caught over the weekend. Saturday will be a big practice day for the high school bass tournament next week.

Lakeside–(815) 824-2581–is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Park hours 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted. Click here to see it. Streams flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

No update.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN: FREMONT

No update.