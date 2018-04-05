Cold never bothered him anyways: Yolmer Sanchez has big night for White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez hits a two-run triple during the first inning of the White Sox home-opener baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Saying it was a cold day for the White Sox home opener against the Tigers Thursday would be an understatement.

At one point, Jose Abreu helped Tigers’ Leonys Martin, who was a base runner on first, adjust his face mask.

Yolmer Sanchez, like most of the fielders, wore long sleeves under his jersey and a ski mask. He also greased his entire body with Vaseline and jumped side-to-side in the infield during the game in attempts to stay warm.

Although it was a frigid 30-degree spring day in Chicago with some off-and-on flurries, a condition the Sox third baseman has never played in, Sanchez showed no signs of being iced up against the Tigers.

At the time of first pitch, it was 87 degrees and sunny in Sanchez’s native land of Maracay, Venezuela.

“It’s crazy, but you have to make adjustments and do everything to keep working,” Sanchez said.

Adjustments are key especially since — as manager Rick Renteria pointed out — weather can’t be used an excuse nor a handicap because “everyone played in the same weather.”

Sanchez didn’t let the chills get to him. He took control of the plate early on.

In his first at-bat, the 25-year-old tripled into the right field corner sending two runners home. He also hit a triple in the same spot in the bottom of the fifth inning to send Matt Davidson home and give the Sox a 6-3 lead.

While driving in a total of three runners, Sanchez, who finished 3-for-5 with one strike out, also saved the Sox from allowing the Tigers score. He played a major role in a double play to end the top frame of the eighth inning. Sanchez snatched up a ground ball hit by Jose Iglesias and tagged up at third base to get Victor Martinez out. Then, he threw a bullet to Abreu to get Iglesias out at first.

Sanchez’s solid game from the plate all comes after he hit a 442-foot bomb — the sixth longest home run in the majors this season entering Thursday — at Rogers Centre in Toronto during the Sox’ 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday.

Six games into this season, Sanchez already has seven RBI. Last season at this time, he only had three (all of which were recorded in only one game).

“It’s only six games in, but it’s always good to start with something good and try to keep the rhythm,” Sanchez said after the Sox’ 9-7 loss to the Tigers. “And hopefully we can continue to put in the good work.”

Needless to say, Sanchez, who is slashing .400/.800/.500 so far this season, expects more from himself this year in his fifth season in the majors. During the offseason, Sanchez didn’t change the form of his swing, rather he worked on consistency.

“[It’s the] same swing. I just try to not do too much,” Sanchez said, “and put the ball in play.”

Sanchez hopes to build off of Thursday’s performance and keep contributing to the team’s success.

“I feel good. I tried to see the ball, hit the ball and try to do the simple things. And today, it worked out for me, so I’ll try to keep up with that.”