Cole Hamels strikes out nine, beats Pirates in Cubs debut

PITTSBURGH – The Cubs unveiled the Cole Hamels Era on a damp and sloppy night in Pittsburgh.

Then after five innings, they unveiled the Brandon Kintzler Era.

And after finishing off the 9-2 victory over the Pirates at PNC Park, the Cubs were back in first place, headed back home with a two-game split and off and running in the two-month spring they plan to lead them back to the playoffs.

Hamels, the former Phillies and Rangers ace who has struggled much of the past two seasons, struck out nine in a five-inning Cubs debut, without allowing an earned run – putting a damper for a few hours on Pittsburgh’s welcome party for newly acquired All-Star starter Chris Archer.

Archer may yet have a lot to say about the National League Central race. In fact, he said Wednesday that Pirates general manager Neal Huntington talked briefly about Archer making his Bucs debut upon arrival Wednesday.

Instead, Archer makes his Pirates debut Friday against the Cardinals – though he got a warm enough ovation from fans early in the game when shown in the dugout on stadium video board that it led to a curtain call.

But this night belonged to Hamels – if not the Cubs’ vision for how they’re going to survive another pennant drive after four months of problems with their starting pitching.

“We’ll see how this all plays out,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He can be a tremendous difference maker for us.”

The Cubs know they aren’t getting the Hamels who won World Series MVP honors for the Phillies against Maddon’s Rays in 2008 –or the Hamels who no-hit them in his last start as a National League pitcher, in 2015 at Wrigley Field.

“I’m really betting on the person,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said after acquiring Hamels from the Rangers for Eddie Butler and minor leaguers on Friday.

“You acquire somebody in the middle of a pennant race in a market like Chicago, I think you have to pay attention to makeup,” Epstein said, “because the first time they walk onto the mound at Wrigley and they have the hopes of 24 teammates on them and the whole organization and 45,000 people and the huge market – you want someone who feels good about that opportunity and who’s going to embrace it and knows they can rise to the challenge.”

Eight years since his last start in a league championship series, two years since his last All-Star selection and nine days since he threw his first pitch, Hamels took the mound Wednesday night with a four-run lead after a big Cubs first aided by two Pirates errors.

The first two batters he faced reached on an error and a hit. But he struck out the next two. He didn’t allow a hit after the first inning. His fastball reached the mid-90s, and his breaking ball danced enough that he got swings and misses for eight of his nine Ks.

“He’s definitely not going to be influenced or overwhelmed by anything, I don’t think,” Maddon said. “He’s kind of the right fit regarding ability, personality, demeanor and experience level.”

The Cubs hope to see six innings more often than five from Hamels.

But it’s hard to think they could have asked for more from the early results of all three pitchers they acquired in the two weeks leading up to Tuesday’s deadline.

Reliever Jesse Chavez (nine innings), Hamels and Kintzler haven’t allowed a run in 15 1/3 combined innings, covering eight appearances.

“It’s just a new energy with all the guys that are coming in,” starter Kyle Hendricks said. “We’ll just welcome them in, make them part of the team, and it kind of picks us all up in a way. All these guys are going to be pitching huge innings for us down the stretch here and into October. It’s going to be really fun to watch.”