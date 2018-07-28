Lump of Cole? Cubs’ Mike Montgomery says he can handle starting load rest of way

ST. LOUIS – Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery finished Friday night’s start at Busch Stadium without knowing whether the Cole Hamels trade would affect his role in the starting rotation.

“It could,” said Montgomery, who didn’t make a strong case on this night, allowing a career-high 12 hits and racking up 93 pitches in just five innings of a 5-2 loss.

“But I’ve already been through this, in and out [of the rotation] so many times,” he said. “I’m at my best when it’s like, `OK, I can’t control starting or relieving, all this and that. I’m going to go out there and work on my game.’

“There’s some things right now I’ve been working on; it’s taken a few months, but I’m starting to see some good results from it so I’m excited.”

Montgomery gave up 12 hits and five runs in five innings as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 5-2 in their series opener Friday.

As Montgomery talked in the clubhouse Friday night, team president Theo Epstein was in Joe Maddon’s office around the corner, meeting with the manager.

They were expected to announce this weekend who would be bumped from the rotation for Hamels.

All they acknowledged Friday was that the plan was, indeed, to stick with a five-man crew.

That means either Montgomery, the lefty, returns to the bullpen or right-hander Tyler Chatwood, the walks leader of the free world, takes a timeout from the rotation to work on his command.

The case for bumping Chatwood is simple: He has been the rotation’s least reliable performer since Yu Darvish went on the disabled list.

The case for bumping Montgomery involves the fact that leaving him in would mean four lefties in the rotation – not implausible but not ideal. He’s also proven to be as valuable out of the bullpen as he has been in the rotation since becoming a Cub.

And after 18 relief appearance and 11 starts this season, he has 87 innings, just 43.2 shy of last year’s career high – with potentially 11 more starts if he were to remain a starter the rest of the season.

Montgomery was an important part of the Cubs’ postseason run in 2016, and they want to assure that’s the case in 2018 as well.

“They haven’t talked to me about it,” Montgomery said of a workload issue both Maddon and Epstein have mentioned the past two days. “I don’t want to worry about that. I’ve got to worry about making sure my mechanics are good, making sure I’m making good pitches. I feel good physically right now. Today was some of the best I’ve felt in a couple weeks.”

Unlike Chatwood, Montgomery has yet to pitch less than five innings since joining the rotation, giving the Cubs six innings six times.

But five of those came in his first six starts.

In fact, since going 2-1 with a 1.21 ERA in his first five starts this season, Montgomery has gone 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in his last six.

Maybe some of that was about not feeling as strong physically in recent starts as he did Friday.

Regardless, the guy who made it clear during the offseason he wanted a bona fide shot to start this year, doesn’t want to give it up now.

“I want to pitch. I want to get out there. I want to throw innings,” he said. “I want to just be involved. So from an innings standpoint, I’ll make sure I’m physically ready to throw as any innings as they need me to. …

“Physically I feel good. I’m happy about that. It’s just `get back to work and keep working on my stuff.’ “