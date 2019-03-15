Cole Hamels frustrated with his execution in Cubs’ win over White Sox

Cole Hamels struggled in his third appearance this spring. | Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cubs 11, White Sox 9

Hamel can’t handle Sox

After allowing just two hits in the first two innings, left-hander Cole Hamels imploded in the third inning on Friday against the White Sox.

Hamels threw a changeup and Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada let it rip. He hit a three-run homer to left field.

Hamels was supposed to pitch five innings, but manager Joe Maddon pulled him in the fourth. He ended the day allowing five hits and five earned runs in 3⅔ innings. He also walked three batters and fanned four others.

“It’s just execution,” Hamels said. “That’s where the frustration is, knowing when you feel like you have a guy set up but in order to be successful you have to execute and that’s kind of the tough part.”

Hamels’ goals for the rest of camp include: “try not walking guys” and limiting his pitch count.

Almora’s big day

Centerfielder Albert Almora had himself a day. He hit a leadoff homer and went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Where’s the relief?

Cubs relief pitchers allowed nine hits (six singles, two doubles) in 5⅓ innings. The worst of it came in the seventh inning when left-hander Randy Rosario allowed three earned runs.

Tony Barnett injury

Right-hander Tony Barnette, who hasn’t pitched since March 3, was recently spotted with an ice pack on his shoulder.

“We don’t think it’s anything horrible,” said Maddon, who brushed the injury off as “little bit of an issue.” “We’ve got to get him back out soon. He’s progressing well. … Just not quite right yet.”

On deck

Cubs at Diamondbacks, Scottsdale, 3:10 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Hendricks vs. Matt Koch