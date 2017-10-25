Colin Kaepernick reportedly agrees to $1M book deal

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly scored big with his new book deal.

Kaepernick signed a $1 million book deal on Tuesday with Random House imprint One World, according to Page Six reporter Ian Mohr. The news comes one day after Mohr reported that Kaepernick was meeting with publishers.

Kaepernick has yet to hook up with an NFL team, since walking away from the San Francisco 49ers and about $14.5 million in guaranteed money after last season. Many believe Kaepernick’s unemployment has more to do with his activism than his arm.

Despite not actually playing in the NFL anymore, he still plays a critical part in the league’s politics. Kaepernick drew national attention last season by taking a kneel to protest social injustice. More than 100 current NFL players have joined Kaepernick’s national anthem protest this season, which has sent President Donald Trump into multiple tweet storms over the last two months.

