Collared geese, big muskies, heads-up shed: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Faithful reader Jim Kulpa emailed, “Also found a deer skull like you Dale, but mine fortunately had antlers.’’ Beautiful find and I am envious. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

“19B & 14B [collared Canada geese] hanging out in Englewood on Garfield by Racine. They were friendly until I pulled out my phone.’’ Bill McCormick

A: Of course some one such as author/artist/activist Bill McCormick (founder of the much missed JaytheJoke.com) would find this in Englewood. I told him to do a report on reportband.gov and he did.

172: Muskies (biggest 45.5 inches) captured in the spring netting survey at Kinkaid Lake.

Tuesday: Awards night and Capt. Doug Kloet, “Early Season Tactics on Local Waters, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pizza night and Capt. Arnie Arredondo, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Greg Fitch of Humminbird, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Bill Schultz, “Big Sturgeon Bay Smallies—All Season Long,’’ Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.

Today, April 7: Final day, second of two statewide youth spring turkey hunts

Monday, April 8-Friday, April 12: First season, south zone

Now: Remaining spring turkey permits on sale over the counter, click here for more info

Through April 30: Applications (limit of one) accepted for first lottery for resident firearm and muzzleloader deer hunting, click here for more info

April 18-20: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198

April 27-28: Palatine, palatineparks.org . . . Coal City, (815) 634-4552

May 3-4: Bartlett, (847) 608-3118 (Sofia)

May 4-5: Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com . . . Momence, (815) 472-4900

April 13: About boating safely, Skokie, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com . . . Hammond, Rich Persiani, richpersiani@gmail.com . . . Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, curts402@aol.com

Friday, April 12: Three Rivers dinner, Diamond Hall, Diamond. Contact Leland Day, (815) 482-3736

Friday, April 12: Marengo dinner, Starline Factory, Harvard. Contact Ben O’Dea, (815) 739-6486

April 13-14: Chicago Herpetological Society ReptileFest, Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago

