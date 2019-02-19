Colleen Callahan nominated as Illinois DNR director: Unexpectedly

Gov. J.B. Pritzker nominated Colleen Callahan for director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. She must be confirmed by the Senate.

I know little about her beyond what she posted on Facebook and what is in the bio in the press release from the governor’s office.

Callahan’s Facebook post:

As the newly announced acting Director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, I’m honored to be asked to serve in the Pritzker Administration and humbled to be in a leadership position. I’m also eager to work with the dedicated DNR career staff, to learn from them, and collaborate on ways to help meet the needs of enhancing Illinois’ natural resources. I welcome the opportunity to communicate the importance and impact of our natural resources and the diverse responsibilities of Illinois DNR. From Mines and Minerals to Museums and Management of Lands; from Parks to Preservation of History; from Water to Wildlife…the oversight is vast and various. I’m looking forward to connecting with those who use and those who depend on our state’s greatest asset, our natural resources.

From the governor’s press release: