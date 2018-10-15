SEC fines LSU $100,000 for fans on field after Georgia win

LSU's Foster Moreau (18) is surrounded as fans rush the field after the Tigers 36-16 win over Georgia in an NCAA college football in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. | Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the fifth-ranked Tigers topped then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 over the weekend.

The league announced the fine Monday. It cited Saturday’s incident a second violation of the SEC’s policy against fans on the field. The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014.

The SEC said fines collected against school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

A third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000, the league said.