First College Football Playoff rankings to be revealed Oct. 30

IRVIN, Texas — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season will be released Oct. 30 and the four-team field will be set Dec. 2, the Sunday after conference championship games are played.

The selection committee’s top 25 will be revealed on ESPN each Tuesday night for five weeks, starting the day before Halloween. The Dec. 2 show will start at noon ET.

The College Football Playoff also announced Thursday the committee’s recusals for this season. Members must recuse from discussions about schools that compensate them or schools where immediate family members work or play.

The five athletic directors on the committee must recuse from discussions about their school. Other recusals:

The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban’s Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship. | David Goldman/Associated Press

Paola Boivin — Arizona State

Herb Deromedi — Central Michigan

Frank Beamer — Virginia Tech, Oklahoma

Jeff Bower — Southern Mississippi