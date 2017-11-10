College Football, Week 11: Previewing Notre Dame, NU, Illinois

The storyline: Overtime, anyone? It would be the fourth game in a row for the Wildcats. They’ve won three consecutive games in OT, so it’s not like it would scare them, but one would hope they’re too good not to finish off the Boilermakers in regulation. The more trips to the red zone, the better; NU is one of the top teams in the country at converting those chances into points. For an offense that sometimes struggles to move the ball, that efficiency is a huge deal.