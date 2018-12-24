College rivals are now Bulls teammates, hoping to cause some backcourt havoc

The battles were many.

And Ryan Arcidiacono loved each one of them.

In a two-year window going back to 2015 and carrying on through the 2016 season, Arcidiacono’s Villanova program went head-to-head with Kris Dunn and Providence six times.

The numbers for the two point guards were very similar, with Arcidiacono averaging 14.8 points per game in those showdowns, and Dunn slightly below that with 13.1 points per game. Where the comparisons stopped was the final score.

Arcidiacono will always have those bragging rights, posting a 5-1 record against a Dunn-led college team.

“First, I just never really felt that I would be playing alongside [Dunn],’’ Arcidiacono said. “We were complete rivals in college, and so many battles together. But being in the same backcourt, it’s been a lot of fun.’’

Fun that Bulls coach Jim Boylen wants to continue to roll out there, especially with Zach LaVine still on the shelf with a bum left ankle.

Since LaVine suffered the injury back on Dec. 13, Boylen has been starting the backcourt of Dunn and Arcidiacono, and it sounds like more than just a law firm. It sounds like winning. After beating the Cavaliers on Sunday 112-92, the Bulls have gone 3-2 with that duo starting.

“Well, Archie understands what I want,’’ Boylen said. “I think that’s a huge part of it. He’s tough, which I love. He’s another multiple-ball handler for us, decision-maker and defender. He kind of hits some of the things we need, and does it with pride and with effort. He gives you everything he has.’’

The win in Cleveland was just the latest example of that, as Dunn finished with 17 points and seven assists, and Arcidiacono scored 12 and handed out eight assists. Better yet, just one turnover between them.

“I think he’s interchangeable,’’ Boylen said of Arcidiacono. “He can actually [play] one, two or three because he fights guys in the post even with a size disadvantage against him. He’s a winning player. I think that’s the greatest compliment I can give him.’’

Arcidiacono feels the same way about Dunn, despite the disparity in their college head-to-heads.

“He’s a big-time competitor and I think we complement each other well,’’ Arcidiacono said of Dunn. “He’s so dynamic in the pick-and-roll, and finds shooters all around, and I’m spacing the floor for him. Hopefully I can make some shots for him. And I think if I get into something, I can give him a break.’’

Then there’s the moments the two-headed monster grows a third head, specifically on the defensive side of the floor.

Enter Shaquille Harrison.

The reserve has developed into a defensive specialist, giving Boylen yet another weapon to throw at opposing point guards. Harrison’s strength is picking up ball-handlers full-court, hoping to disrupt the timing and rhythm of the offense.

“On the defensive end, I think [Kris and I] both like to get after it,’’ Arcidiacono said. “[Harrison is] a beast out there as well.’’

The concept is simple: Use a combination of all three to try and wear down an opposing backcourt. That seemed to be the case in Cleveland, as the Bulls overcame a halftime deficit, locking down the Cavs’ backcourt in that second half.

“I think we’re all interchangeable and can guard multiple positions,’’ Arcidiacono said. “I think Shaq picks up his 94 [feet], and I can do that as much. I’m not as quick as Shaq. But I can be physical with guys when they get into the lane. Kris is a combination of both. He can pick a dude up full-court, but we need him to stay out of foul trouble, so it’s a great little three-headed monster we have.’’