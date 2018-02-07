It’s been a rough week for the Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday morning the team found out that 26-year-old linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in an auto accident.
On Tuesday, the team abruptly received word from Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that he was backing out of the Colts’ head-coaching position offer.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference Wednesday morning and addressed both issues. He began by offering condolences to Jackson’s family, and then he took aim at McDaniels and the Patriots.
“I want, and we want as an organization, a head coach that wants to be all in,” Ballard said. “I want somebody that’s 100 percent committed to partnering with us and getting that work done.”
A clearly incensed Ballard went on for almost 20 minutes, answering every question from reporters. As he finally wrapped it up, Ballard took one more shot at the Patriots, declaring: “The rivalry is back on!”
About that rivalry — since a 35-34 victory over the Patriots in 2009, the Colts are 0-7 vs. New England.
