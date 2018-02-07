Colts GM Chris Ballard sends message to Josh McDaniels, Patriots

It’s been a rough week for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Sunday morning the team found out that 26-year-old linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed in an auto accident.

On Tuesday, the team abruptly received word from Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that he was backing out of the Colts’ head-coaching position offer.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference Wednesday morning and addressed both issues. He began by offering condolences to Jackson’s family, and then he took aim at McDaniels and the Patriots.

“I want, and we want as an organization, a head coach that wants to be all in,” Ballard said. “I want somebody that’s 100 percent committed to partnering with us and getting that work done.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard on whether or not Josh McDaniels gave him a reason for backing out: "I live in a black and white world. Either you're in or you're out. I didn't want the explanation." pic.twitter.com/MnRPOb3wGx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

Chris Ballard: "Just because you're the first choice doesn't mean you're the best choice." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 7, 2018

This is the most pissed-off I've seen Chris Ballard. I mean, he's being totally professional, but you can tell he's freaking fuming. — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) February 7, 2018

A clearly incensed Ballard went on for almost 20 minutes, answering every question from reporters. As he finally wrapped it up, Ballard took one more shot at the Patriots, declaring: “The rivalry is back on!”

About that rivalry — since a 35-34 victory over the Patriots in 2009, the Colts are 0-7 vs. New England.

Watch the entire press conference below:

Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST