Comeback Cubs win fifth straight as they wait for vaunted rotation to catch up

Cubs manager Joe Maddon doesn’t hesitate to explain how the Cubs have managed to lead the majors with 25 come-from-behind victories already this season – including all during their current five-game winning streak.

“Everything’s believable,” he said. “We believe in everything right now. Santa Claus is absolutely true.”

Talk about a gift.

“When you get to that point and you get that kind of confidence going, you don’t want to do anything to [St.] nick it,” he said after the Cubs came from behind against the Tigers’ best pitcher to beat Detroit 5-3 in the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Kyle Hendricks labored for five innings Tuesday, still trying to find the pinpoint fastball command that has eluded him this year.

No doubt this Cubs team is a confident, playoff-tested, no-panic group.

They might even believe in the magic of Santa Claus.

“I don’t know anything about Santa Claus,” said Jason Heyward, who doubled home a run during the Cubs’ three-run fifth.

So not everybody’s on the nice list (Heyward slammed his bat and then broke it over his knee after popping up with the bases loaded the previous at-bat).

“I believe in Santa Claus,” said Rizzo, who drove in Heyward to tie the game in the fifth.

That’s what Maddon’s talking about.

“Not because of baseball,” Rizzo added, “I promise you that.”

All right, whatever.

The point is that whether it’s the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy or a fat guy in a red suit, they can believe in whatever they want. Or not believe.

As long as they know this: The other side of the comeback coin is the fact that they keep falling behind – 60 times in 83 games.

“That’s just the residue of your starting pitching not being what it normally is,” Maddon said. We’ve given up more runs early from our starters that we didn’t anticipate happening.”

It happened again Tuesday when playoff hero Kyle Hendricks, who’s been “searching” much of the season for his mechanics sweet spot, gave up hits to three of the first four Tigers for a quick 2-0 deficit – then gave up another run in the fourth during a five inning start.

He thinks he’s getting closer, he said. But the battle remains “frustrating” for the 2016 ERA champion.

His is the story of the entire rotation – a backbone of three consecutive National League finalists and a group that has been up and down all season.

The two free agents have been sick (Yu Darvish), hurt (Darvish), walk-prone (Tyler Chatwood) and inefficient (both) since their arrivals. Jose Quintana got off to a slow start, and Hendricks has been inconsistent.

Even during this five-game streak, the starters have given up 18 earned runs in just 25 1/3 innings (6.39) as the collective ERA for the season has crept up to 3.82 – only that good because presumptive All-Star Jon Lester (11-2, 2.25) has been so good.

“We’ve had one guy that’s been carrying it, and the rest of us it’s just been up and down,” Hendricks said of the rotation.

And yet a team that has played into late October the last three years (into November in 2016) largely because of the top-ranked starting rotation in the league those three seasons still has one of the top three records in the National League and is positioned well for a second-half run.

They matched their high-water mark for the season at 13 games over .500 with Tuesday’s win.

“That just shows how good all the other aspects have been,” said Hendricks, citing one of the best bullpens in baseball this season and a surging lineup that leads the National League in hitting, scoring, on-base percentage and OPS.

“It’s a little bit surprising in a way,” he said of the strong position through the rotation adversity. “But as good as all those other parts have been, I think once we can get rolling, that shows how good we can be.”