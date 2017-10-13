Comfort Zone: Tanner Gentry, Tre McBride here to help Mitch Trubisky

When rookie Mitch Trubisky was putting pressure on the Bears’ starting defense as the scout-team quarterback earlier this season, he did so with help.

Of course, he had it.

Somebody had to catch his pinpoint throws. And someone had to get open for him when he scrambled.

Bears rookie wide receiver Tanner Gentry hauls in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky against the Titans on Aug. 27 in Nashville. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

As the team’s confidence in Trubisky grew through his play in practice, the same also was true with those who were catching his passes — receivers Tanner Gentry and Tre McBride.

“It’s always fun to catch passes from him and play,” Gentry said.

It’s important to have realistic expectations for Gentry and McBride. Gentry is an undrafted rookie from Wyoming who already went through the waiver process. McBride, a seventh-round pick of the Titans in 2015, was claimed off waivers after the preseason.

But there also is optimism about what Gentry and McBride can provide Trubisky right now. The Bears see them as young, emerging receivers who can make their prized quarterback more comfortable in various ways, starting Sunday against the Ravens.

Like receiver Cam Meredith — an undrafted steal from two years ago — Gentry and McBride are eager to prove themselves. They shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Bears’ belief in them is rooted in what they were able to accomplish against the their starting defense as members of the scout team. Their snaps in practice were full-go against the starters.

“They all are,” Gentry said. “Going against our starting defense, it’s good competition, and it’s definitely a good way to get better.”

So what was gained?

“A lot of teams run a lot of similar plays, so it was just enough opportunity to get better,” Gentry said. “We tried to relate what the other teams are running to what we run to try and make it like practice for us, too, so that we can get timing down and get the routes [in].”

As Trubisky proved himself, Gentry and McBride proved themselves.

“When you’re on the scout team, you’re going up against the No. 1’s — the best players on our team and our defense,” McBride said. “That’s really good work for players who they might feel like need development.

“When you get on a roll and get a rapport with your quarterback against the best look that you can get — period – then that translates even more to the game field. That’s really the biggest thing, that level of competition that we got to go up against on scout team. [It] really made this offensive transition that we’ve made a little bit easier.”

Trubisky clearly had faith in McBride against the Vikings. McBride made a diving 26-yard reception down the sideline from Trubisky on a sprint-out play to his right. It was called back because of center Cody Whitehair’s holding penalty.

Later on a play-action bootleg by Trubisky, McBride later made a diving 18-yard reception. Trubisky also attempted a deep throw to McBride in the second quarter, but McBride was penalized for offensive pass interference, though it was a debatable call.

“Being on the scout team with Mitch from Day 1, [we] got an opportunity for us to build some chemistry because I wasn’t here in training camp with him,” said McBride, who played 70 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps against the Vikings.

“I got an opportunity to see how he spins it and get a feel for what he’s looking for in route-running. It was a great opportunity. I’m glad that I got a chance to do that, so when he did step in to be the starting quarterback, it wasn’t anything new to me.”

Gentry’s rapport with Trubisky dates backs to rookie minicamp in May. After an impressive training camp together, their connection produced a 45-yard touchdown against the Titans in the Bears’ third preseason game.

The Bears certainly have plans for Gentry, who displayed his big-play ability throughout camp. Gentry was promoted to the active roster before Markus Wheaton suffered his groin injury.

“Tanner’s a great player,” Trubisky said. “He knows how to go up and get the ball. He’s a good vertical threat and has shown what he can do.”

Trubisky’s ability to extend plays has changed the offense. Other than tight end Zach Miller, members of the starting offense clearly are learning what Trubisky likes to do on the move.

But Gentry and McBride already know what Trubisky likes. McBride’s goal is to make eye contact.

“Usually, if I catch eyes with him, I already know it’s coming,” McBride said. “And because he’s on a roll and because he has such a zip, I’m prepared for it to hit me right here in the chest — in the money spot.

“But just in case, I’m prepared to make a diving one. I know that when he gets on the run, he throws it so fast and he puts it in a place where a [defensive back] can’t make the play. That might mean that I need to go and make a play.”

Gentry and McBride know that producing in practice isn’t the same as doing so on game days. But it does give them a base to build upon.

“We just were confident that our times were going to come and we just tried to stay patient,” Gentry said. “It’s definitely exciting now that we get the opportunity to do it on the big stage.”

TWITTER MAILBAG

@chbullssoxbears : Even though the Bears are in a “rebuild”, what are the odds they look to the trade market for [wide-receiver] help before the deadline?

A: The trade deadline is on Halloween at 3 p.m. But I don’t know what tricks the Bears can pull off in order to land some treats at receiver. I definitely can’t envision general manager Ryan Pace parting with high-round picks. As you said, the Bears are rebuilding and that will be done through the draft. Receiver, though, will be an offseason priority. That starts with adding depth through free agency. The Bears typically target younger players with perceived upside. The Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry is in the final year of his rookie contract, which is why he often appears in trade rumors. Interestingly enough, Alshon Jeffery might be the best receiver on the market. But it’s important to remember that he chose to leave the Bears for a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Eagles.

@patrickbousky : Who, in your opinion, has been most disappointing this season of the 2nd and 3rd-year players [Ryan] Pace has drafted? No picking Kevin White!

A: Center Cody Whitehair, and I’m not sure he’s completely having a “disappointing” season, either. He has looked like a dominant interior offensive lineman at times this year. But that’s after the snap. It’s his actual snapping that has become very disconcerting. He’s been inaccurate and inconsistent since camp opened. Here’s my theory why: this only is his second season ever at center, and he was moved around too much in camp and the preseason. He also played all three interior positions in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. His versatility helps the Bears deal with injuries, but the lack of consistency hurts, too. All that said, Whitehair still is a very promising young player. He’s a cornerstone.

EXTRA POINTS

Takeaway time?

The Bears are one of three teams who haven’t made an interception this season, joining the Dolphins and Raiders, after five weeks.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of his team’s lack of takeaways this season. “We’d like to get them. We need them as a team.

“It would help everybody if we could get some, especially if we can get them where it turns the field around and we can give a short field to our offense.”

Last season, the Bears tied a franchise-low with 16 takeaways. And nothing has changed this season despite the overhaul of the secondary.

The Bears are last in the NFL in turnover ratio at minus-9.

The Bears, though, will have their chances to improve that margin against Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. He already has two two-interception games this season. He has thrown six in five games.

The issue is that the Bears have yet to prove that they can make the plays even when they come directly to them. Linebacker Christian Jones and safety Adrian Amos had prime chances at interceptions and didn’t make them against the Vikings.

Do the Bears feel close?

“I hope so,” Fangio said. “We need them. [We’re] doing a lot of good things, but we’re not getting the ball taken away. When we get close, we got to take advantage of our opportunities.”

Bullish on Bullard

Second-year defensive end Jonathan Bullard hasn’t produced the splash plays this season that he made in the preseason and training camp.

But Fangio remains happy with Bullard, a 2016 third-round pick who played only 35 of the Bears’ 125 defensive snaps over the past two weeks.

“He hasn’t had quite as many reps as he would like,” Fangio said, “but we’re not discouraged by his play.”