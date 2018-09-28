Concern for Blackhawks’ Brandon Saad grows after ‘ordinary’ performance

Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings and Brandon Saad #20 of the Chicago Blackhawks battle for the puck during a preseason game at the United Center on September 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 8-6. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Blackhawks forward Brandon Saad refused to show any signs of disappointment after he was demoted from the second line to the third earlier this week.

It is what it is.

“We’ve got a lot of great players here,” Saad said. “So for me the great focus is controlling what I can do every day regardless of who you’re playing with. We have a lot of high-end skill players and you never know where the chips are going to fall. So just keep improving and we’ll see what happens next week.”

But Saad’s decline at 25 is a cause for concern for the Hawks — especially if camp is any indication of how Saad will fare this season.

In Thursday’s preseason loss to the Senators, Saad, who has seemingly flown under the radar over the last week of camp, skated on the third line with forwards Luke Johnson and Chris Kunitz. The line wasn’t necessarily the worst group on the ice, but it also wasn’t great.

Asked about his thoughts of Saad on the third line, coach Joel Quenneville needed on word: “Ordinary.”

For those not fluent in Q-speech, “ordinary” is not good. It’s also telling of how Quenneville’s tone surrounding Saad has changed.

Saad is one of the several players the Hawks desperately need to have a bounce-back season. Quenneville knows that.

At the start of camp, Quenneville seemed optimistic that Saad would be fine this season. In fact, Quenneville went so far to deem last season a fluke, calling it an “abnormal year” for Saad, who finished with just 18 goals and 17 assists and a 7.6 shooting percentage — all career lows in 82 games.

Quenneville tried to put Saad in the best position to succeed at the start of the camp. He had him on the second line with playmakers Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane. But that didn’t work and Quenneville replaced Saad with center Artem Anisimov.

“Whether he’s playing there or not, I still think that he’s going to get plenty of ice time [with] special teams, power play, penalty killing,” Quenneville said. “And he’s dangerous enough with his quickness and his speed that he can make us a deeper team.

“I’m not taking away the fact that he’s not going to be playing up there at any time. I think that we have some depth and some decisions to make and some looks that we’re trying. It’s not like we’re taking away that quality or quantity of ice time that he’s going to get.”

As Quenneville hinted, there’s a chance that Saad could bring an offensive spark to the bottom six, which overall lacks scoring depth. But the burning question is whether or not Saad is a player capable of doing that.

Saad seemed confident he could be.

“Working every day to get better, that’s the focus here,” Saad said. “We’ve got a few changes in the system and things like that so just improving on that stuff so like I said I’m going to work every day.”

But there’s still plenty of room for improvement, too.

“Just bringing that focus every day of just focusing in on what you need to do and improving it,” Saad said. “There’s a lot you can always work on … but I think there’s things throughout the year you’re always looking on improving on.”