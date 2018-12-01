Confirmed: Lauri Markkanen will make his season debut tonight against Houston

HOUSTON – Lauri Markkanen was laughing as reporters approached him Friday in Detroit, admitting that he had just been “prepped’’ by Bulls public relations.

Saturday, we may have all found out why.

According to the team, Markkanen is now “probable’’ to make his season debut tonight against the Rockets. A source said that the 7-footer went through a final workout this afternoon with no issues, and as long as the pregame warm-up goes well he’s a in.

Markkanen has been on the shelf since the first week of training camp, when he badly sprained his right elbow. It thankfully did not require surgery, but did take longer than the six-to-eight week initial diagnosis.

“I feel good,’’ Markkanen said on Friday. “I’ve got a couple practices in and no pain, so that’s a good sign. There’s been nothing the next day after practice. I’ve been playing normally. So that’s good.’’