Sabres acquire Penguins’ Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick: report

The Sabres have acquired forward Conor Sheary and defenseman Matt Hunwick from the Penguins in exchange for a draft pick, reports TSN’s Darren Dreger. The deal is pending a trade call with the league office.

Sheary and Hunwick are each signed for the next two seasons, per Cap Friendly. Sheary has a $3 million cap hit while Hunwick has a $2.25 million cap hit. They’ll both become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in 2020.

The Penguins’ recent signing of Bryan Rust to a contract extension may have helped make Sheary expendable. The team signed Rust to a four-year, $14 million deal that includes a $3.5 million cap hit.

With this trade, Pittsburgh clears $5.25 million in cap space, which will be useful given the large commitments to Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang, among others. The NHL salary cap is set at $79.5 million for the upcoming season.

Sheary, an undrafted free agent who signed out of UMass in 2015, proved to be an effective role player for the Penguins. The winger made his debut during the 2015-16 season, broke out in 2016-17 with 53 points in 61 games and won two Stanley Cups. However, his production took a step back last season with 30 points in 79 games, partially because he spent less time skating on the top line.