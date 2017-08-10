Controlling moment key for Cubs’ Quintana, Cooper says

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper will be a Cubs fan Monday. Because he’s a Jose Quintana fan.

“I’m going to be pulling for him,” Cooper said Sunday of the left-hander he ranks among his top prized pupils. “I could never pull against him.”

Quintana, who before being traded from the Sox to the Cubs during the All-Star break, spent his first five seasons under Cooper and made an impression with his work ethic, desire to improve, preparation and durability.

“I love him in every respect,” said Cooper, who said he scoreboard-watched from the Sox dugout every time Quintana pitched for the Cubs.

Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana throws to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 24. (AP)

Quintana will be loved in every respect by Cubs nation if he comes through Monday when the Cubs play the Nationals in a pivotal Game 3 of the NLDS at Wrigley Field. He will oppose Nats ace right-hander Max Scherzer, which is something he has done in Sox-Tigers games. Pitching in the postseason is something he has not.

There is that newness of it all.

“The big thing about the playoffs, it’s like a shot of B-12,” Cooper said. “So he’s going to have extra amperage, and will have to control his emotions — which I think he’s good at. He’s also good at throwing first-pitch strikes and getting ahead of hitters. I expect him to be good.”

Cooper said Quintana’s fastball, curve and changeup will play nicely depending on his command. In that vein, that extra amperage in the postseason “can work two ways,” Cooper said.

“If you control the moment and make the [catcher’s] glove your first and last thought, then you have a chance to climb to heights you’ve never climbed before,” he said. “Unfortunately if you don’t control it, it can take you to depths you never want to go. But I trust he’s going to be fine with that.”

Calling it “a gift to open the postseason here at home,” Quintana on Sunday said he wasn’t feeling the pressure. But he knows what pressure is and is aware of the excitement levels Cooper alluded to having pitched for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic on March 11.

How did that go? He held Team USA to one hit over 5 2/3 innings, his start halted by a 65-pitch restriction. That was like a World Series for Quintana.

“America was lucky because he had it going on that day,” Cooper said.

Quintana said Sunday that he “feel really good” approaching Monday.

“I think I’m so excited, I try to be like, you know, cool, but be [in the] present and focus on my game,” he said.

“Like I say, I don’t want to change nothing. Just throw my ball well and just focus, pitch by pitch. In a short series, it’s really important, every pitch.”

Which is something Quintana has grasped for some time.

“We’ve known for a while in our clubhouse who he was and what he was about,’’ Cooper said. “I’m sure the Cubs know that now.’’

As a Cub, Quintana is 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA over 13 starts. He threw seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball with 12 strikeouts in Baltimore in his first start as a Cub on July 13, and threw a three-hit shutout in Milwaukee in his next-to-last start on Sept. 24. Both were badly needed performances at the time for the Cubs, who could use one more like that Monday.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was still talking about the Brewers game Sunday.

“God, he had a great look,’’ Maddon said. “We’re all into reading people’s faces and their vibe and their energy and all that stuff. And he had it. My only concern is that he’s over-amped a little bit too much, too soon tomorrow afternoon. But he’s wanted to be this guy. When he came over, that’s the first thing he talked to me about was getting to the playoffs and getting there and pitching, obviously.

“This guy is totally prepared for this moment.”

