Cooper getting Giolito to stay over ball, throw more strikes

Lucas Giolito waits for manager Rick Renteria to take him out of the game in the 2nd inning after giving up six runs against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 24, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Lucas Giolito (7.53 ERA), scheduled to make his 11th start Tuesday in Cleveland, had a sideline session with pitching coach Don Cooper Saturday with a basic objective.

“Strikes,’’ Cooper said. “Strikes.”

With 37 walks against 27 strikeouts in 49 innings, that comes as no surprise.

“We want him to get over the ball with angle,’’ Cooper said. “That’s his strength. That’s kind of it.’’

After Giolito’s last start in which he failed to finish the second inning, Renteria said the 6-6 right-hander’s problems weren’t comparable in magnitude to those of right-hander Carson Fulmer (8.07 ERA), who was demoted to Class AAA Charlotte after he walked 24 in 32 1/3 innings over eight starts.

“We don’t make the moves, they make the moves,’’ Cooper said. “He and Carson and [Reynaldo] Lopez and the rookie relievers are trying to establish themselves. You don’t establish yourself in September.

“We support [Giolito] and keep running him out there.’’

When Giolito was effective late last season and during spring training, “he was making pitches, getting ahead and throwing strikes early in the count,’’ Cooper said. “We’re not getting quality strikes, especially early in the count.’’

That Giolito is working with 91-92 mph velocity shouldn’t be an issue, Cooper said.

“That’s enough if you command it,’’ Cooper said. “We’re not searching for more velocity. We’re searching for more strikes.’’

Davidson DL stint possible

Designated hitter Matt Davidson missed his fifth consecutive game Sunday with back spasms, and manager Rick Renteria was not ruling out the disabled list for the team’s home run leader.

“We want to re-evaluate later in the day and check him in morning [Monday],” Renteria said. “Is there an outside possibility? Sure.”

This and that

Jose Rondon, batting fourth as Davidson’s fill-in at DH, homered against Tigers closer Shane Greene with two outs in the ninth to make it a one-run game. Rondon has hit the first three homers of his career in his last four games. He’s 0-for-11 in his other at-bats during that stretch.

*Yolmer Sanchez and Daniel Palka raised the Sox’ major league leading stolen base total to 45. The Sox have been caught stealing eight times. After stealing 71 bases in 2017 and 77 in 2016, the Sox are on pace for 144 steals this season.

*Sanchez drove in the Sox’ first run with his AL high fifth triple. Sanchez’ nine triples since the start of last season is second in the AL to the Tigers’ Nick Castellanos (10).

*James Shields picked off John Hicks from third base, the second time this year he has picked a runner off third. “Same move. I’ve been doing it for years,” Shields said.

*Time of the game was two hours, 17 minutes, the Sox’ fastest of the year.