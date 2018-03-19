Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Amy Gorman caught this Cooper’s hawk having dinner on her parents’ back porch in Bridgeport.
BIG NUMBER
21-7.2
Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record hybrid striped bass, caught June 12, 2017, by Robert Vericella from Lake Bloomington.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: ‘‘I was wondering if you could help with some information about when [LaSalle Lake] opens and times.’’ — Andrew Wiegert
A: This year, LaSalle — which reopened Thursday — started off open daily from 6 a.m. to sunset, a smart move by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
LAST WORD
‘‘I was out [on the Illinois River] this past Saturday and Sunday and did very well. The bite will last about four weeks. So if you want to catch some nice sauger and walleye close to home, check out the river. Launch at Starved Rock State Park and start fishing. Vertical jigging and trolling three-way rigs is working very good right now.’’
— Joe Miller, suburban pro fisherman, on his prepping for the Masters Walleye Circuit opener Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley.
WILD TIMES
WORKSHOP
Tuesday: Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s first Illinois ‘‘Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop,’’ 6 to 8:30 p.m., Chicago Maritime Museum, facebook.com/ILINseagrant.
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday: Brad Richardson on video and photography techniques, Arlington Anglers, 6 p.m., Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, arlingtonanglers.com.
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Saturday: Spring catch-and-release fly-fishing season opens at nine sites statewide. The closest are Apple River, Apple River State Park, Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park, Pine Creek and White Pines Forest State Park.
SHOWTIME
Saturday: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Fox Lake Legion Hall, walleyesunlimitedusa.org
Thursday-next Sunday: Chicago Sports Show, Arlington Park, Arlington Heights
HUNTER SAFETY
March 24-25: Morris, click here for details
April 14-15: Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com.
April 26 and 28: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net. . . . Newark, (815) 210-4995.
TREE COURSE
April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
