Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Ron Wozny caught his “everyday visitor being taunted’’ last month in a Cooper’s hawk and squirrel challenge on the North Side.
BIG NUMBER
80,021: Preliminary total of deer harvested during Illinois’ two firearm seasons, up slightly from 79,559 deer taken during the 2016 firearm seasons.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Q: “I enjoy reading your column but I have to search for you name to find them. I can’t figure out how to directly access them from the Times’ website.’’ George Faulkner
A: Easiest is to bookmark chicago.suntimes.com/section/outdoors/.
LAST WORD
“I have seen many snowies this year from Winthrop Harbor, Waukegan, Montrose, and Northerly Island down to Steelworkers Park. You can never see too many snowy owls in my opinion.’’
Emil Baumbach, on sending the wonderful photograph above of one of the many snowy owls spotted in Chicago in the last month
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Minnesota guide Ryan McMahon, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., Giuseppe’s La Cantina, Des Plaines, 7:30 p.m., click here for info
Tuesday: Fishing historian/collector Dan Basore, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com
Wednesday: Guide Brad Wirt on Wisconsin muskies, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m., frvmuskie.com
HUNTER SAFETY
Jan. 6-7: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Jan. 11: Deadline, second lottery, spring turkey applications, click here for info and to apply
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Wednesday: Windy City Holiday Gun Extravaganza, New Polonia Club, Chicago. Click here for info or contact Bill Fester, (847) 455-3304
PHEASANTS FOREVER
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
