Ron Wozny caught his “everyday visitor being taunted’’ last month in a Cooper’s hawk and squirrel challenge on the North Side. Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email BIG NUMBER

80,021: Preliminary total of deer harvested during Illinois’ two firearm seasons, up slightly from 79,559 deer taken during the 2016 firearm seasons.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “I enjoy reading your column but I have to search for you name to find them. I can’t figure out how to directly access them from the Times’ website.’’ George Faulkner A: Easiest is to bookmark chicago.suntimes.com/section/outdoors/. LAST WORD “I have seen many snowies this year from Winthrop Harbor, Waukegan, Montrose, and Northerly Island down to Steelworkers Park. You can never see too many snowy owls in my opinion.’’ Emil Baumbach, on sending the wonderful photograph above of one of the many snowy owls spotted in Chicago in the last month WILD TIMES

