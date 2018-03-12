Bengals acquire Cordy Glenn in pick swap with Bills: report

The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired top offensive tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, reports Fox Sports. The teams will swap a series of draft picks as part of the deal, which bolsters the Bengals in the trenches for next season.

The Bills will receive the No. 12 overall pick and the Bengals’ fifth-round pick (No. 158), while the Bengals will receive the No. 21 overall pick and the Bills’ sixth-round pick (No. 187).

Glenn, 28, has played six seasons with the Bills since being selected out of Georgia in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed a six-year contract extension with the team in 2016, but injuries limited him to just six appearances last season. Now he’s already moving on to another team less than two years after signing that deal.

The Bengals move down nine spots in the first round, but acquire a talented lineman who should be in his prime if he returns to form. With playmakers like A.J. Green and Joe Mixon in place, Glenn should help free up space and time in the backfield.