Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford will start Wednesday night vs. Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford will return tonight after missing more than two months because of a concussion.

He was activated from Injured Reserve on Monday and will make his first start at Anaheim. Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton announced the decision at morning skate.

Crawford had a .902 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average in 23 games before a collision at the net derailed his season.

Starting goalies don’t talk to the media before games, but Crawford said Tuesday, “We’ve been playing so well that I just want to jump in and be a part of that and try and contribute as much as I can. Hopefully I get the feelings — the good feelings — back right away and just roll with it.”

Corey Crawford made a big step toward a return. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Hawks had won 10 of 12 before dropping home games against the Avalanche and Stars last weekend.

Their wild-card aspirations are in peril after slipping to seventh place in the race for two spots. They trail Dallas by six points for the second wild card.