Corey Crawford won’t practice with Blackhawks on Day 1 of training camp

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford took the ice Friday morning with goaltender coach Jimmy Waite, but he won’t practice with the team for its first day of training camp, which begins at 10 a.m.

Crawford seemed tired after his solo session with Waite. He skated over to the bench hunched over.

Crawford won't practice with the team today, but he took shots from Jimmy Waite.

Last week, Crawford practiced on the ice for the first time in more than six months. He didn’t handle any pucks and there weren’t any shooters on the ice, according to The Athletic.

Still, it’s an improvement as to where Crawford was during the season.

Crawford was put on the injured reserve on Dec. 27 with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Sun-Times later reported that Crawford had been experiencing vertigo-like symptoms.

On Feb. 12, Crawford participated in a morning skate with the Hawks in Arizona. The result of that practice was him being shut down completely for the remainder of the season.

For the next six months it appeared that not even the Hawks’ front office knew the status on their No. 1 goalie. Most recently at their fan convention in July, general manager Stan Bowman and coach Joel Quenneville both appeared optimistic Crawford would be ready for camp.

But Crawford seemed a little uncertain.

“I’m not at 100 percent yet,” Crawford said then.

He later added that he’d “be back.”

One thing is for sure: the Hawks need Crawford.

At 32, he proved he’s still one of the best netminders in the league. Before his injury, Crawford, now 33, had the second-best save percentage (.929) in the NHL.

As proven in the second half of last season, the Hawks rely on Crawford too much. His absence in the final 47 games of last season led to the team’s demise. The five goalies who tried to fill Crawford’s void combined for a .901 save percentage.

This offseason, the Hawks took out an insurance policy for Crawford by signing goalie Cam Ward, who played 13 seasons for the Carolina Hurricanes and posted a career .906 save percentage.

But even with Ward as a safety net, it’s clear the Hawks are relying on Crawford to be healthy for this season.