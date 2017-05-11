Corey Crawford gets little help in Blackhawks’ loss to Canadiens

Even though Corey Crawford had only started on back-to-back nights twice in the past two years, it was a no-brainer for Joel Quenneville to put him back in net Sunday night. Not only was he coming off consecutive shutouts, he was going up against his hometown Montreal Canadiens — against whom he was 8-0-2 lifetime with a remarkable .954 save percentage and 1.49 goals-against average

“Four days off before the next game had something to do with it,” Quenneville said. “His record against Montreal [was] part of it, as well.”

Well, Crawford did his part, holding the Canadiens off the scoreboard for two periods and extending his shutout streak to more than 173 minutes. But the rest of the Blackhawks didn’t do theirs, and the Hawks’ modest two-game win streak ended with a 2-0 loss at the United Center.

The Hawks have now gone 150 minutes, 42 seconds without an even-strength goal. And it’s not for a lack of effort. The Hawks posted 38 shots on goal — their fifth straight game with at least 35 — but couldn’t solve Montreal’s third-string goaltender, Charlie Lindgren, who made his first appearance of the season and improved to 4-0-0 in his NHL career. It didn’t help the Hawks’ cause that, once again, they had very little traffic in front of the net, instead playing largely on the perimeter.

Corey Crawford drops to stop a shot by Montreal's Andrew Shaw as Jan Rutta defends Sunday at the United Center. (Getty Images)

Crawford kept the Canadiens off the scoreboard through two periods — the second straight night in which the Hawks had a 0-0 score through two — but finally relented in the third. Jonathan Drouin went top-shelf at 1:54 of the third to snap the shutout streak at 173:09. And a Connor Murphy turnover deep in his own zone led to Joe Morrow’s goal through an Andrew Shaw screen at 7:45 to make it 2-0.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com