Corey Crawford concussion: Blackhawks to ride with Cam Ward, Collin Delia

Every piece of Corey Crawford’s gear was set up perfectly in his locker, likely to go untouched for a while as the Blackhawks move on without him. As badly as it hurts to see him suffer another concussion, the games keep coming.

Veteran backup Cam Ward has the spot to the right of Crawford’s stall and he steps in as the starter beginning with tonight’s home game against Nashville. On left was newcomer Collin Delia, freshly called up from the Rockford IceHogs and one play away from being the Hawks’ goalie.

It’s a precarious situation, but there’s no choice. The Hawks will ride mainly with Ward as they wait to see whether Crawford returns.

“Cam’s an unbelievable goalie, so we’re always happy to see him or Crow in net,” defenseman Connor Murphy said after the morning skate. “It’s definitely not something you even think twice about as a player when you have a guy like Wardo.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward (30) and defenseman Duncan Keith (2) defend against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) ORG XMIT: CXA116

“He’s such a leader, too. It’s crazy having him in the room and just on the ice. He’s talking, and it gives the d-men confidence whether it’s him or Crow.”

What else can the Hawks say? The fact, though, is that Ward is the backup for a reason. Crawford has been one of the best goalies in the league and gave his team a chance even as he got bombarded with shots. Ward isn’t at that level.

When Crawford exited Sunday’s game against the Sharks, he did so with a 3-2 lead. Ward came in and allowed five goals on 35 shots the rest of the way, making it the ninth time in 14 appearances in which he gave up four or more goals.

Delia is more of an unknown. He played two games for the Hawks last year, allowing seven goals on 63 shots, but has come a long way.

He played under Jeremy Colliton in Rockford, the team’s top minor league affiliate, and split time with Anton Forsberg. He had a .933 save percentage and a 2.34 goals against average in 17 games.

“The adversity that I went through last season, starting in the ECHL and working my way up — It’s a huge character-building moment for me,” Delia said. “I had to see where my game was at, see if this was something that I could take to the next level.

“I think I proved to myself and my teammates, coaches, staff, that I have the capabilities.”

His next test could come quickly as the Hawks have a back-to-back at Dallas and Colorado starting Thursday. Delia said the staff hasn’t told him to prepare for a particular game yet.

Crawford is on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the next four games. He’s eligible to return Dec. 27 against Minnesota. Colliton didn’t clarify the severity of the concussion or give any indication of how Crawford is doing.

“It’s time to get better,” he said. “Obviously feel for him and want him — first of all, as a person — to get back to 100 percent as quick as he can. Until then we’ll keep battling.”