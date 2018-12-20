Corey Crawford concussion: Blackhawks’ Jeremy Colliton moves on with Cam Ward

DALLAS — Rather than hold his breath waiting for word on Corey Crawford, the simplest course for Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton is to keep moving along with the guys he has.

There’s been no update on Crawford since he suffered a concussion Sunday and went to Injured Reserve, and Colliton has compartmentalized it to the point that he’s not even sure whether Crawford has been at the team facility or at home the last few days.

“With those guys, I know they’re in the concussion protocol,” he said after the team’s morning skate at American Airlines Center. “When they’re improving, I’ll hear about it. Until then, I’m not going to ask. Having been through that myself, I don’t need to be in the kitchen every day.”

Crawford and center Marcus Kruger are on IR until at least the Dec. 27 game against Minnesota. It’s an enormous concern with Crawford because of his stature and concussion history.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 12: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the action against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center on December 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220764

Few coaches in the NHL could be as empathic as Colliton, who retired at 29 because of ongoing concussion issues.

“We’re learning more all the time, so that’s good,” he said. “That’s a positive. I think everyone’s doing a better job with awareness and how we handle things, and that can only be a benefit. And hopefully we have more guys playing ‘til the end, playing ‘til their abilities drop off, not because their bodies can’t withstand it anymore.”

Crawford, who came back this year after missing the final 47 games of last season because of a concussion, had a .902 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average when he went down.

The Hawks are relying primarily on Cam Ward, who will start tonight against the Stars, and recent minor league call-up Collin Delia. Ward played beautifully in the win over Nashville on Tuesday with 30 save on 31 shots.