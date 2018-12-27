Corey Crawford concussion: Blackhawks keep him on IR for Minnesota game

Blackhawks star goalie Corey Crawford is eligible to return whenever he’s medically cleared, but the wait will continue. Coach Jeremy Colliton said Thursday morning that the team will not activate him for its game against the Wild tonight.

Collin Delia will step in between the pipes for the divisional matchup at the United Center.

Crawford has been out since suffering a concussion Dec. 16 when a collision at the net caused him to hit the back of his head on a goalpost. The Hawks put him on injured reserve the next day and have leaned on Cam Ward as their primary starter since then.

Colliton said that he expects Crawford to return to the lineup once he’s out of concussion protocol.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks makes a save against Blake Wheeler #26 of the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on December 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220780

Crawford leads the team with a .902 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average. He took over in net two weeks into the season after coming back from a concussion that cost him 47 games last year.