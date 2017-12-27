Corey Crawford on injured reserve again; David Kampf recalled

The Blackhawks will once again be without their most important player for a few games, as Corey Crawford was placed on injured reserve for the second time this month.

Crawford missed three games earlier in December with a nagging lower-body injury, with the Hawks losing all three. He returned to spark a five-game win streak, but surrendered seven goals in his last two starts, getting pulled in the first period Saturday against New Jersey. With J-F Berube injured, journeyman Jeff Glass was recalled to back up Anton Forsberg. The IR move was not made retroactively, so Crawford will miss games in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary, and will be eligible to return Jan. 3 against the New York Rangers.

Glass is 10-4-2 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average this season with the IceHogs. Crawford was second among No. 1 goalies in the league with a .929 save percentage to go with his 16-9-2 record and 2.27 GAA.

The Hawks also recalled forward David Kampf. Kampf, signed last May out of the Czech Republic, has seven goals and 10 assists in 30 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. He was a teammate of Jan Rutta in the Czech league.