Corey Crawford spotting: Blackhawks star goalie takes the ice before practice

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) defends against San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

For the first time in over a month, Blackhawks star Corey Crawford was reunited with his teammates — even though it was for only 20 or so minutes.

Before practice at MB Ice Arena on Saturday, Crawford was in the crease, taking shots from his teammates. He also participated in skating drills with goalie coach Jimmy Waite.

Crawford left the ice before practice started.

The Hawks said this isn’t the first time Crawford has been on the ice since he suffered a concussion in the Hawks’ 7-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 16. He’s been skating by himself.

It’s a sliver of good news for the Hawks — who are in the midst of a five-game losing streak — especially since Crawford has a history with concussions.

Last season, he missed 47 games due to a head injury. Nine months later at the start of training camp, Crawford admitted that he was still dealing with lingering symptoms stemming from his head injury.

Crawford was out for the first two weeks of this season before making his season debut Oct. 18 against the Coyotes. He’s played decent this season, making 23 of a possible 29 stars and posting a .903 save percentage despite facing an average of 32.5 shots on goal per game.

The Hawks have been relying on veteran Cam Ward and rookie Collin Delia to fill the void left by Crawford.

Ward is 3-4 with a .883 save percentage in the seven games he’s played in since Crawford went down, and Delia is 3-2-3 with a .929 save percentage.

