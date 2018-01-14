Corey Crawford’s absence continues to loom large over Blackhawks season

By the time the Blackhawks return to practice Friday afternoon, Corey Crawford will have been out for four weeks, with no end to his absence in sight. The team has stayed almost aggressively tight-lipped about his situation, only deeming it an “upper-body injury,” and offering absolutely no timetable for his return. All Joel Quenneville would allow is that Crawford will be back at some point this season.

Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass have done yeoman’s work over the past few weeks, but neither of them is anywhere near Crawford’s level.

“Obviously, you’re missing him,” Quenneville said. “He’s been arguably our key player all year, and [with] the consistency he’s given us in the net, we know how valuable the position is and what it means to your team. It’s almost like, ‘Oh, that’s a tremendous hole.’ As a team, you have to make an awareness that, hey, you have to contribute on the defensive side of things a little more.”

That didn’t happen in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Red Wings. Glass wasn’t sharp at all in this one — he was scrambling around the crease throughout the game, unlike his calm, poised effort against Winnipeg on Friday — but he got very little help from his teammates, especially on the two quick goals by the Red Wings early in the first period that sucked the life out of the building.

Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi scores his first NHL goal on Jeff Glass during the third period on Sunday. (AP Photo)

First, Dylan Larkin scored from the low slot, one-timing a nifty Andreas Athanasiou pass from behind the net past Glass at 4:08. Barely two minutes later, Mike Green one-timed an Anthony Mantha pass from the left circle to make it 2-0. The Hawks around the net were lost and getting pushed around on both.

“We gave them two goals,” Quenneville said. “Terrible coverage.”

Said Jonathan Toews: “Our goaltenders have been playing great. … They’ve done more than we can ask. It’s up to us to carry our part of the load right now.”

That said, having Crawford back sooner rather than later for the stretch run is critical to the Hawks’ playoff hopes.

“We’re always concerned about our teammates first, and then our team second,” Toews said. “Crow knows he’s trying to get better. He’s one of those guys that we know we can rely upon as a person, as a teammate. He’ll do what he can to get himself better, so he can get back to playing and get back to helping our team.”

Killing it

The long bright spot on Sunday was another excellent effort by the Hawks penalty-kill unit. They were a perfect 4-of-4 against the Red Wings, and have now killed off 20 consecutive opposing power plays. dating back to Jan. 3 against the Rangers.

“Just finding a way to get the job done,” Tommy Wingels said. “Is every one pretty? Is every one completely killed off with no chances against? No. But it’s about, at the end of the day, just getting it done, communicating, believing in our system and executing. Yeah, we’ll feel good about that, but it’s the result that we’re disappointed in.”

Moving around

Newcomer Anthony Duclair saw some time on the top line with Toews and Brandon Saad to start the second period, then again for a bit in the third period, as Quenneville tried to jumpstart his sluggish team. Duclair also was on the top power-play unit for the second straight game since being acquired from Arizona for Richard Panik.

Duclair said on Friday he was surprised to get power-play time right away.

“I was, actually,” he said. “All the big guys they have here. It was nice to get out there, for sure.”

