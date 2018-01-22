Could backup catcher be key to Cubs’ pursuit of Darvish? Makes Yu wonder …

The Cubs agreed to terms with a backup catcher on a minor-league contract, and all of a sudden a slumbering offseason seemed to come to life.

Is Chris Gimenez a 35-year-old, .218-hitting prelude to Yu Darvish?

Not necessarily.

But the agreement with Darvish’s one-time personal catcher in recent days surfaced Monday about the same time fresh rumors surrounding the free agent pitcher began swirling – and fueled a social media mini storm.

New Cubs catcher Chris Gimenez, left, with pitcher Yu Darvish in 2014.

One report originating in Japan said the Brewers have made a contract offer to Darvish, who already was linked the last two months to the Cubs, Twins, Rangers, Astros, Yankees and Dodgers (the Astros, at least, now out of the mix after trading for Gerrit Cole this month).

Another report said that “at least” one team had offered a five-year contract to Darvish – a rarity so far in the most dormant free agent market in recent memory, in which the greatest length for a pitching contract has been three years.

Is that team the Brewers? Have the Dodgers stepped up their interest?

Gotta be the Cubs, right?

After all, Gimenez was Darvish’s personal catcher for a stretch of 12 of 13 starts with the Rangers in 2014.

Darvish was 6-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 79 1/3 innings, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, throwing to Gimenez, during one of four All-Star seasons.

They didn’t play together before that or after, but they evidently remained close enough after Gimenez was sold to the Indians that summer for the catcher to recruit Darvish this winter on behalf of his most recent team, the Twins, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Now that Gimenez is a Cub?

The implication seems obvious.

Except this isn’t anything close to a Jon Lester-David Ross relationship.

The Cubs considered the Darvish connection in their talks with Gimenez. But he’s a well regarded backup in his own right, strong enough in that role – and in the clubhouse – that two of his five big-league teams brought him back for second stints with their clubs. The Indians acquired him three times (he was on the bench for the 2016 World Series against the Cubs).

And catching depth is an area of sore need for the Cubs this winter after the free agency departures of Rene Rivera and Alex Avila. A signing like this gives the Cubs more experience behind the plate and could allow the Cubs to let top catching prospect Victor Caratini play every day at Class AAA Iowa.

And more than Darvish, Gimenez has relationships with several people already in the organization.

Newly hired Class A manager Steve Lerud is a good friend from Reno, Nev., where they’re partners in a baseball camp.

And manager Joe Maddon and pitching coach Jim Hickey had the catcher with the Rays in 2012 and 2013 – where Gimenez caught Alex Cobb for three starts (1.89 ERA).

Wait a minute. Alex Cobb?

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub