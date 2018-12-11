Could Cubs find their next David Ross in … David Ross?

LAS VEGAS – Could David Ross be dancing with the Cubs again?

As reports circulated Tuesday night that Cubs’ bench coach Brandon Hyde will be hired as the new Baltimore Orioles manager, the likelihood of the Cubs at least reaching out to offer their former clubhouse leader a coaching job seem especially high.

Cubs executives have talked for two months about the leadership and edge missing from the clubhouse in 2018 and made it a priority to add a Ross-type of personality to their bench this off-season.

“David Ross had such a big impact on the group when he was here,” general manager Jed Hoyer said Monday when addressing that issue, calling it a “miscalculation” by the front office in believing the young core was ready to fly solo in 2018.

David Ross with dance partner Lindsay Arnold during during his 2017 season on Dancing with the Stars.

“I think the right guy with the right professionalism does make a difference,” Hoyer said.

If anything, returning to the daily grind and heavy travel of the baseball season might be the bigger issue for Ross, who mentioned his family and young kids when he retired after the 2016 season.

Ross, of more recent Dancing with the Stars fame, has spent the last two seasons with the Cubs in a part-time role as a baseball operations special assistant. The club already had expected to increase his time around players in 2019.

“His mere presence is helpful,” Hoyer said.

Said manager Joe Maddon (who could have five new coaches on his staff in 2019):

“These guys really make a difference in the fabric. David was unusual because he would grab guys walking off the field after a play. And I would be entertained in my corner watching the whole thing unfold, and I would address it afterwards.

“I know that some of the guys were afraid to come in the dugout [after a poor decision], and that’s OK,” Maddon added, “because they knew David was on their side. Every team out here wants that, and they’re hard to find.”

Notes: Former All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki was released by the Toronto Blue Jays with two years left on his contract, making him a minimum-salary-cost free agent to another team. He has a strong clubhouse reputation and would be a fit for the Cubs if not for persistent health questions after missing much of the last two seasons with injuries. …Cubs president Theo Epstein said Tuesday that owner Tom Ricketts was not in Las Vegas. So much for the Cubs being the team whose “mystery owner” flew to Vegas to meet with Bryce Harper (per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman). …Sources say the Cubs plan to add two established relievers – “not high end” – but that it likely won’t happen until the market plays out more, possibly into next month.