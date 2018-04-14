Could landing a Michael Porter or Mikal Bridges speed up the Bulls timetable?

Praying to win the lucky door prize like some 82-year old retiree at the weekly Bingo hall isn’t exactly how John Paxson wants to spend his Aprils.

Don’t get him wrong – the Bulls’ VP of basketball will take what happened on Friday with a smile on his face, but it’s not a habit he would like to find himself in each year.

Thanks to a random drawing, the Bulls beat out Sacramento, and as long as nothing changes in the May lottery, will hold the No. 6 overall pick in the June draft.

They have a 5.3 percent of a chance to still land the No. 1 spot, and an 18.3 percent chance to land in the top three, but the first step was just getting one over on the Kings. Mission accomplished.

That at least puts the Bulls in a better position to find that wing that Paxson covets, possibly looking at a Michael Porter Jr. or a Mikal Bridges.

What Paxson has made obvious, however, is this style of roster building doesn’t really fit his personality. In his mind, trying to be the best at losing will hopefully have a short shelf life.

“We did this year what we felt was in the long-term best interests of the Bulls,’’ Paxson said. “It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again. It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in, but it’s the way the system is set up.

“To be very honest we believe we’ve done it the right way. Last summer we embarked on a rebuild [by trading Jimmy Butler]. We had a very young roster. Every time we put out a lineup, even after the All Star break it was to watch players play.

“I believe this, totally having played in the league and been around the league, the only way to really find out about players is to give them consistent minutes over consistent amounts of time, consistent amounts of games. That doesn’t mean three or four or five. You have to give guys 20, 25 games. That has to be the sample size.’’

Call it tanking, label it player development, either way, it was a must position for the Bulls.

What that showed the franchise was they have three very good building blocks in Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn – even if they’re still not sure how well they can function together – they have a strong veteran leader in Robin Lopez, and they have three solid bench pieces in David Nwaba, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine.

What they’re missing?

That versatile small forward who can add some serious scoring punch, as well as help a leaky defense.

That’s where a Porter or Bridges comes in, and that’s why possibly jumping ahead of the Kings was huge, because Sacramento could be shopping for the same type of player.

If they do land one of those two, maybe then Paxson will have a better feel of how long this rebuild timetable could take.

“That’s a good question and I don’t know how far away that is,’’ Paxson said, when asked about once again becoming a playoff team. “You never know what other teams are going to do but all we can do is worry about ourselves.

“I do know that if you look at how we’re set up with our youth, how we’re going to add more youth to it. Philly is the model for what they did for all those years, and now look at them. They’ve got some high draft picks, they hit on a few of them, and now they’re in a position.’’