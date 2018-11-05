Could TE Adam Shaheen practice with Bears this week? ‘He’s getting very close’

The Bears have two tight ends in concussion protocol: Dion Sims, who was hurt Sunday, and Ben Braunecker, who suffered the injury the week before.

That won’t rush Adam Shaheen’s timeline in his return from injured reserve, coach Matt Nagy said Monday. He’s been on injured reserve since the start of the season because of a right ankle and foot injury suffered in the preseason.

Nagy hinted he could practice with the team Wednesday.

“With Shaheen, he’s getting very close,” Nagy said. “So it’d be keep an eye on him this week and see where he’s at.”

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen greets a fan before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Chris Szagola, AP photo

Even if Shaheen returns to practice Wednesday — which opens a three-week window to return to games — there’s little chance he’d be in game shape by Sunday.