Countdown to White Sox spring training: Is it baseball season yet?

Eloy Jimenez is already a member of the White Sox 40-man roster. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Baseball season is almost here.

The White Sox loaded up their equipment truck Friday morning, which means spring training is in less than two weeks.

#WhiteSox are loading up their equipment truck today… you know what that means… pic.twitter.com/WlFPZ1K03n — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) February 2, 2018

It’ll take the truck drivers roughly 3 to 4 days to make their nearly 1,800-mile trip to Phoenix, Arizona.

The White Sox invited 22 non-roster players to spring training this month. Seven of those players are currently rated among the club’s Top 10 Prospects by Baseball America and MLB.com entering the 2018 season.

Eloy Jimenez, who is the league’s No. 4 prospect, didn’t need a non-roster invite to spring training because he’s already on the 40-man roster.

The White Sox invited 14 pitchers and three catchers, who will report to spring training on Feb. 14 to undergo their physicals and participate in their first team workout. Position players will report five days later on Feb. 19, which is when the team will host its first full-squad workout.

Here are the 22 players:

Chris Beck , RHP

, RHP Jake Burger , INF

, INF Dylan Cease , RHP

, RHP Brian Clark , LHP

, LHP Zack Collins , C

, C Tyler Danish , RHP

, RHP Dane Dunning , RHP

, RHP Alfredo Gonzalez , C

, C Jordan Guerrero , LHP

, LHP Alec Hansen , RHP

, RHP T.J. House , LHP

, LHP Michael Kopech , RHP

, RHP Patrick Leonard , INF

, INF Jacob May , OF

, OF Luis Robert , OF

, OF Rob Scahill , RHP

, RHP Matt Skole , INF

, INF Jordan Stephens , RHP

, RHP Chris Volstad , RHP

, RHP Connor Walsh , RHP

, RHP Michael Ynoa , RHP

, RHP Seby Zavala, C

The White Sox begin the 2018 Cactus League season on Feb. 23 as the visiting team against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Their first home game is scheduled for Feb. 25 when they host Cincinnati.

With all the excitement, here are some stories to help you survive the next week without baseball:

