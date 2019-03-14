Couple doubles up on big crappie on ice: Double up on Fish of the Week, too

Rachel Savicz with a big crappie on ice in Huntley. Provided

Adam Savicz caught his personal best crappie (15 inches, 1.1 pounds) on March 2 from a Huntley pond.

A few days later, he emailed, “My wife Rachel got one the other day while I was working.”

Also together, they run the Illinois Fishing Addicts group on Facebook.

