Couple doubles up on big crappie on ice: Double up on Fish of the Week, too
Adam Savicz caught his personal best crappie (15 inches, 1.1 pounds) on March 2 from a Huntley pond.
A few days later, he emailed, “My wife Rachel got one the other day while I was working.”
Also together, they run the Illinois Fishing Addicts group on Facebook.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).