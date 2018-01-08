Missing sports reporter Courtney Roland has been found

Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland, who went missing on Saturday, has been found.

Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland, who went missing in Houston on Saturday after covering a Texas A&M football camp, has been found, according to police.

Roland went missing early Saturday evening after sending a text to her roommate about a suspicious man following her. From Click2Houston:

The roommate said he followed Roland to her home in a blue truck as she was parked in the driveway. The roommate said the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off. The roommate said she and Roland were supposed to meet up, but the roommate didn’t hear from her again.

Soon after, Roland’s family filed a missing persons report.

Information obtained in our investigation thus far indicates Ms. Roland was last seen about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (Jan 7) walking alone in a store in the mall. Anyone who has seen her since that time is encouraged to call our Missing Persons Unit 713-394-1840. #HouNews https://t.co/kyp3yBsS7b — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Early Monday morning police said they Roland’s white jeep parked outside The Galleria, a large shopping mall in Houston.

Hours later, Houston Police reported that Roland had been found in the area of The Galleria and was safe. No more details were given.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

