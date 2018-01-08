Rivals.com reporter Courtney Roland, who went missing in Houston on Saturday after covering a Texas A&M football camp, has been found, according to police.
Roland went missing early Saturday evening after sending a text to her roommate about a suspicious man following her. From Click2Houston:
The roommate said he followed Roland to her home in a blue truck as she was parked in the driveway. The roommate said the blue truck looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off.
The roommate said she and Roland were supposed to meet up, but the roommate didn’t hear from her again.
Soon after, Roland’s family filed a missing persons report.
Early Monday morning police said they Roland’s white jeep parked outside The Galleria, a large shopping mall in Houston.
Hours later, Houston Police reported that Roland had been found in the area of The Galleria and was safe. No more details were given.
Check back for updates on the case.