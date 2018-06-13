Dylan Covey making pitch to be included in White Sox rebuild

Successful rebuilds will see top prospects pan out as advertised, they’ll endure ones who don’t and they’ll be blessed by the occasionally unexpected.

The White Sox’ current roster is filled with players trying to carve out careers who are considered long shots to be integral parts of the Sox if and when they get good.

Potential surprises? General manager Rick Hahn will roll out a welcome mat to any and all.

“Absolutely,” Hahn said. “The baseball gods can be cruel. Not everyone’s going to hit their potential. Some guys are going to get hurt, unexpected things are going to happen. There actually is a positive corollary to that in that some people are going to surprise us.”

While top outfield prospects Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert and Micker Adolfo are being groomed in the minor leagues, Adam Engel and Daniel Palka are playing every day, struggling with some elements of their games yet flashing enough ability to keep them there until better options push them aside.

While right-hander Michael Kopech works on his command at Class AAA Charlotte, a pitcher like Dylan Covey, a 2016 Rule 5 draft pick who took his lumps (0-7, 7.71 ERA) in the majors last season because the Sox would lose him if they took him off the roster, is more than holding down his spot on the roster.

This is their time to shine.

“We’re a team that is obviously in transition that is providing opportunities for a lot of young players,” Hahn said. “Regardless of their pedigree or how we acquired the player, whether it’s off waivers or through the Rule 5, or a major trade involving a former star, we have no biases as far as who winds up being the 25 guys that help us win a championship. So if one of these guys is seizing this opportunity and wants to etch his name in stone going forward, that’s fantastic.”

As he takes the ball for his sixth start of the season against the Indians Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 2-1 record and 2.22 ERA in his pocket, Covey seems much further away from going back to Charlotte than struggling right-hander Lucas Giolito, the top name prospect among the three acquired from the Nationals in the Adam Eaton trade.

“He’s throwing a heavy sinker, he’s throwing harder this year and he’s throwing his secondary pitches for strikes,” catcher Omar Narvaez said of Covey, 26. “He basically can do whatever he wants with those pitches. It’s pretty tough when you’re a hitter and the pitcher is controlling everything. You have no idea what to look for.”

Covey might be the quietest, most mellow player in the Sox clubhouse. But he was softly brimming with confidence after pitching six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox and Chris Sale in his last start Friday at Fenway Park.

“I finally kind of feel like I can pitch instead of just find my way out there,” Covey said. “Last year that was happening a lot. I’m just really comfortable with myself on the mound. Really confident. I’m not scared to throw pitches. I’m not thinking ‘I hope they don’t hit this when I throw it.’ I have an attitude of ‘Here it is, hit it, and the odds are in my favor.’ I’ll take those odds.”

With only 29 1/3 innings of experience above Class AA last season, Covey was in over his head.

“It was tough,” he said. “I was trying to develop at a major league level and the hitters here take advantage of mistakes and last year I was making a lot of mistakes. I don’t think I was pitching with conviction like I have been this year.”

Covey says his velocity is up because he’s staying behind the ball and throwing downhill now. The four-seam fastball is averaging 95 mph after averaging 93 last season, per BrooksBaseball.net. And his sinker is at 94 and moving more. He has 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings, compared to 41 in 70 innings last season.

Granted, the sample size is small. But Covey has had a nice run, including his performance at Charlotte before getting called up May 19.

“Dylan’s got a lot of action on his pitches,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Even when he misses, it’s something the batter has a difficult time handling. As long as he continues to throw strikes, mix in his repertoire [curve, slider, changeup], he’s gonna have a chance.”