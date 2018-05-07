Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Tara Morley found what was thought to be a baby fox snake in Ryerson Woods. “We are always on the lookout for things and thought it might be a good day for a snake but it was a happy accident for sure,’’ her father Tom emailed.
Faithful reader John Olechowski saw the photo and thought it was more likely an adult brown snake and Illinois Natural History Survey herpetologist Chris Phillips agreed, noting, “DeKay’s Brownsnake is the official name, ”
DALE’S MAILBAG
“What is legal size walleye [on Heidecke Lake]? I can’t find it on website?’’ Adam Gundlach
A: Begin with ifishillinois.org. For a pdf of the statewide fishing regulations, click here. At Heidecke, walleye/sauger have a daily limit of three, 16 inches or longer.
BIG NUMBER
$212,400: Sale of a sleeping mallard hen decoy by Robert Elliston—one of three world auction records–during Guyette and Deeter’s spring auction at April 26 & 27 at the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.
LAST WORD
“Contrary to popular opinion, coyotes are NOT major predators of pheasants, their nests or chicks.’’
Pheasants Forever tweet, on a story about coyotes and pheasants
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS
Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan
Turkey hunting: Through Wednesday, fourth season, north zone; through Thursday, fifth season, south; Thursday-May 17, fifth season, north
HUNTER SAFETY
May 17 and 19: Woodstock, Mchenryilhs@gmail.com
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Mark O’Neill, “Using Today’s Technology to Catch More Big Fish,’’ Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.,
Tuesday: Capt. Greg Williamson and the 2017 Boat of the Year crew, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.,
Wednesday: Capt. Doug Kloet, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Capt. Adam Walton on “Humminbird cq Sonar Operation,’’ Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Bolingbrook, Darryl Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Waukegan, Curt Schumacher, publiceducation41.5@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
May 19-20: Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Saturday: South Suburban dinner, Kacey’s Banquet Hall, Lansing. Contact Wally Klopp, (708) 715-5970 or Erick Kline, (708) 302-5899
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
