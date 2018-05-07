Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Tara Morley found what was thought to be a baby fox snake in Ryerson Woods. “We are always on the lookout for things and thought it might be a good day for a snake but it was a happy accident for sure,’’ her father Tom emailed.

Faithful reader John Olechowski saw the photo and thought it was more likely an adult brown snake and Illinois Natural History Survey herpetologist Chris Phillips agreed, noting, “DeKay’s Brownsnake is the official name, ”

Wild of the Week, the celebration of the wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“What is legal size walleye [on Heidecke Lake]? I can’t find it on website?’’ Adam Gundlach

A: Begin with ifishillinois.org. For a pdf of the statewide fishing regulations, click here. At Heidecke, walleye/sauger have a daily limit of three, 16 inches or longer.

